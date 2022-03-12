MUNCIE — No “co” this time.

Ashtyn Evans is the state uneven bars champion all by her lonesome, posting a score of 9.575 to top the rest of the field in the 50th annual gymnastics state meet at Ball State Saturday.

The Angola senior had shared the title last year with Mia Pak of Chesterton.

She wound up on top this year by “just doing what I knew how to do, staying calm and just having fun.

“It feels the same (as sharing the title last year). It’s a good feeling.”

Angola finished eighth in the team standings with a score of 102.75.

“Everybody had fun,” Evans said. “Everybody did what we said we were going to do, doing our best and enjoying the moment.”

DeKalb senior Lauren Blythe was 22nd in the all-around at 34.15 in her third consecutive state appearance. Sophomore Myca Miller made her state debut by finishing 18th in the vault at 9.15.

East Noble sophomore Audrey Beiswanger took part in two events. An 8.925 in the floor was her top effort.

Evans posted her winning score with the same routine she did a year ago to tie for the crown. Since the Hornets did the bars in the second rotation, they had to anxiously watch half the field compete to see if Evans’ score would be the best.

Sure enough, everytime the bars scores were shown on the overhead scoreboard, Evans was first. It stayed that way.

“It was definitely a goal,” coach Misti Evans said. “We had to kind of calm her down before she went because she was trying so hard and wanted it so bad. When she went, she let loose and did what she needed to do.

“She took a little step on her dismount, and we were a little nervous. That score she had held up until the very end. We were watching (other gymnasts on the bars), and we’re just happy it held up.”

Ashtyn Evans finished 10th in the all-around with 36.925. The torch may be passed to freshman Alayna Shamp, who took 19th at 34.825.

“(Ashtyn Evans) wanted to be top six in all-around,” Coach Evans said. “To be top 10 amongst this kind of talent is nothing you should be upset with. She had an amazing high school career.”

The Hornets were aiming for a higher placing after finishing seventh as a team in their last two trips to state, but wound up a spot lower.

“Only nine teams made it here,” Coach Evans said. “We’re definitely one of the smallest schools here. We cannot be disappointed with what we did. We have goals we want to set for ourselves moving forward.”

The Hornets went through some ups and downs throughout the meet.

“We started on vault, which is one of our stronger events,” Coach Evans said. “We looked nervous and our scores were a little low. That kind of deflated everyone.

“We went to bars and had a great round. Then we did beam and had a couple of falls. Then we said, ‘Let’s go hit floor and do the best we can.’”

Evans posted a 9.3 and Shamp a PR of 9.2 to place 16th and 18th, respectively, in a strong finish to the day. Sarah Hutchins had an 8.775 and Summer Allen an 8.125 as a last-minute replacement for Savannah Bailey, who had rolled an ankle.

“I’m proud of her for stepping up. She put up one of her season highs,” Coach Evans said.

Blythe tied for 18th on the beam with an 8.825. She didn’t have to wait to be the final beam competitor as she did last year, but was in the middle of the final rotation.

Her best score was a 9.075 in the floor.

“It was a pretty decent day,” DeKalb coach Kaitlin Wolfe said. “Myca did one of the best vaults she did all season, even if her score doesn’t reflect it.

“I wish some of the scores were different, but it’s nothing I can change. I’m just proud that they made it here and did their best.”

Beiswanger may have shown the nerves of a first-time state competitor. She fell twice on the beam and also went out of bounds during her floor routine, but still managed a solid score.

“She’s a sophomore. She’s disappointed in herself,” East Noble coach Tami Housholder said. “We’re proud of the success she’s had this season especially after being hurt for so long.

“We’ve got her two more years. It hurts with the disappointment now, but we’re preparing for next year.”

Crown Point won its first-ever gymnastics state championship, scoring 111.475. Homestead had 110.350 in second and Valparaiso scored 110.075 in third.

Emily Moore of Columbus North was the state all-around champ at 38.275.

Elizabeth Ruger of Richmond received the Mildred Ball IHSAA Mental Attitude Award.