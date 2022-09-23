WATERLOO – It was another game full of offensive fireworks between DeKalb and Huntington North Friday night.

But a defensive stop and situational football were necessary along the way to get a victory.

The Barons defeated the Vikings 56-48 to cap off homecoming at DeKalb High School.

DeKalb stopped Huntington North twice on fourth down-and-one during the Northeast 8 Conference contest. The second time came with 6 minutes, 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter at the Barons’ 18-yard line to get the ball back with a 49-48 lead.

Then DeKalb ran some clock. A key 15-yard pass from Tegan Irk to Logan Shultz Montoya on third-and-13 to the Barons’ 42 moved the chains. DeKalb eventually earned some cushion on a Caiden Hinkle 17-yard touchdown run with 1:44 to play. Carter Neumann kicked his eighth extra point of the night.

Hinkle punched the ball in the end zone from the 1 with 8:50 left in the fourth to tie the game at 48. Neumann’s PAT gave DeKalb the lead.

Sophomore Ian Ross intercepted a pass from Viking quarterback Ian Wiley near midfield with 1:18 left to clinch the Barons’ first NE8 win of the season.

Irk threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score. Derek Overbay had three receiving touchdowns, and Caden Pettis each had two receiving TDs. Both Pettis touchdowns came in the second quarter.

DeKalb (2-4, 1-3 NE8) travels to NE8 leader Norwell this coming Friday. Huntington North is 2-4, 1-3.

Quentin Penrod and Katie Waters were named DeKalb’s homecoming king and queen at halftime.