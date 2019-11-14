BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights athletics department honored its 2019 winter sports athletes in an awards ceremony earlier this week.
The Panthers experienced successes in some sports and saw milestones achieved in others. Here is an overview of the awards, as well as a brief summary for each team.
Cross CountryAllison Steele’s 15th-place finish in the sectional meet and earning a spot in the regional race highlighted the Panthers’ cross country season. Rochelle Bell also placed 31st at sectional while Kawlliga Glasgo’s 48th-place finish at sectional led the boys team.
Girls Award Recipients
Most Valuable Runner Roshelle Bell
Most Improved Runner Caylee James
Mental Attitude Award Kiana Allshouse
Panther Pride Award Kiana Allshouse
Panther Pride Award Alayna Springer
Boys Awards Recipients
Most Valuable Runner Kawliga Glasgo
Most Improved Runner Holt Schrock
Mental Attitude Award Max Cook
Panther Pride Award Brady Baas
Panther Pride Award Nick Dyer
GIRLS GOLF
The Panthers finished ninth in the East Noble Sectional meet, ending their season with a score of 420. An 18-hole score of 101 from Haylee Henderson led the team.
Award Recipients
Most Valuable Player Amelia Johnston
Most Improved Player Madison Kain
Mental Attitude Award Kennedy Myers
FOOTBALL
Heights advanced to the sectional semifinals for a second consecutive year with a win over Whitko in the opening round of the state tournament. Before that point, the Panthers went 1-8 in the regular season, with a victory coming in Week 2 versus Bronson. The Panthers finished fifth in the Northeast Corner Conference Small Division standings (0-4).
Award Recipients
Offensive MVP Ethan Hoover
Defensive MVP Isaac Tarney
Defensive MVP Sam Levitz
Mental Attitude Award Luke Severe
Most Improved Player Colton Penick
Hustle Hit Never Quit Sam Levitz
Soccer
Fielding a co-ed team, Prairie Heights went winless in 2019, including an 0-7 mark versus NECC competition. The Panthers fell to Elkhart Christian in the first game of the state tournament.
Award Recipients
Most Valuable Player Autin Helmick
Most Improved Player Jaycee Malone
Best Defensive Player Jayden Watts
Best Offensive Player Trent VanWagner
Mental Attitude Award Lily Zolman
BOYS TENNIS
The tennis team saw a 5-0 loss to DeKalb close the curtains on the team’s 2019 campaign. Senior Logan Nott finished second in the NECC tournament at No. 2 singles and was the only player on the team with a winning record (9-8).
Award Recipients
Mental Attitude Award Mike Perkins
Most Valuable Player Leyton Byler
Most Improved Player Breyton Ambler
Panther Award Logan Nott
VOLLEYBALL
The Panthers’ spikers finished an even 16-16 in 2019, advancing to the sectional semifinal match, when it fell to Fairfield. Individually, sophomore Kalli Aaron led the team in both kills (301) and blocks (71). Senior Morgan Bachelor totaled 85 aces and 813 assists.
Award Recipients
Most Improved Player Shyanne Duncan
Mental Attitude Award Caylee Bachelor
Best Offensive Player Kalli Aaron
Best Defensive Player Amy German
Most Valuable Player Morgan Bachelor
Cheerleading
Award Recipients
Most Determination Isabella VandeBosch
Most Spirit Abby Myers
Most Improved Jerica Malone
Most Valuable Cheer Aisha Conley
Panther Award Payton Moore
Mental Attitude Cybele Middleton
