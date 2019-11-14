BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights athletics department honored its 2019 winter sports athletes in an awards ceremony earlier this week.

The Panthers experienced successes in some sports and saw milestones achieved in others. Here is an overview of the awards, as well as a brief summary for each team.

Cross CountryAllison Steele’s 15th-place finish in the sectional meet and earning a spot in the regional race highlighted the Panthers’ cross country season. Rochelle Bell also placed 31st at sectional while Kawlliga Glasgo’s 48th-place finish at sectional led the boys team.

Girls Award Recipients

Most Valuable Runner Roshelle Bell

Most Improved Runner Caylee James

Mental Attitude Award Kiana Allshouse

Panther Pride Award Kiana Allshouse

Panther Pride Award Alayna Springer

Boys Awards Recipients

Most Valuable Runner Kawliga Glasgo

Most Improved Runner Holt Schrock

Mental Attitude Award Max Cook

Panther Pride Award Brady Baas

Panther Pride Award Nick Dyer

GIRLS GOLF

The Panthers finished ninth in the East Noble Sectional meet, ending their season with a score of 420. An 18-hole score of 101 from Haylee Henderson led the team.

Award Recipients

Most Valuable Player Amelia Johnston

Most Improved Player Madison Kain

Mental Attitude Award Kennedy Myers

FOOTBALL

Heights advanced to the sectional semifinals for a second consecutive year with a win over Whitko in the opening round of the state tournament. Before that point, the Panthers went 1-8 in the regular season, with a victory coming in Week 2 versus Bronson. The Panthers finished fifth in the Northeast Corner Conference Small Division standings (0-4).

Award Recipients

Offensive MVP Ethan Hoover

Defensive MVP Isaac Tarney

Defensive MVP Sam Levitz

Mental Attitude Award Luke Severe

Most Improved Player Colton Penick

Hustle Hit Never Quit Sam Levitz

Soccer

Fielding a co-ed team, Prairie Heights went winless in 2019, including an 0-7 mark versus NECC competition. The Panthers fell to Elkhart Christian in the first game of the state tournament.

Award Recipients

Most Valuable Player Autin Helmick

Most Improved Player Jaycee Malone

Best Defensive Player Jayden Watts

Best Offensive Player Trent VanWagner

Mental Attitude Award Lily Zolman

BOYS TENNIS

The tennis team saw a 5-0 loss to DeKalb close the curtains on the team’s 2019 campaign. Senior Logan Nott finished second in the NECC tournament at No. 2 singles and was the only player on the team with a winning record (9-8).

Award Recipients

Mental Attitude Award Mike Perkins

Most Valuable Player Leyton Byler

Most Improved Player Breyton Ambler

Panther Award Logan Nott

VOLLEYBALL

The Panthers’ spikers finished an even 16-16 in 2019, advancing to the sectional semifinal match, when it fell to Fairfield. Individually, sophomore Kalli Aaron led the team in both kills (301) and blocks (71). Senior Morgan Bachelor totaled 85 aces and 813 assists.

Award Recipients

Most Improved Player Shyanne Duncan

Mental Attitude Award Caylee Bachelor

Best Offensive Player Kalli Aaron

Best Defensive Player Amy German

Most Valuable Player Morgan Bachelor

Cheerleading

Award Recipients

Most Determination Isabella VandeBosch

Most Spirit Abby Myers

Most Improved Jerica Malone

Most Valuable Cheer Aisha Conley

Panther Award Payton Moore

Mental Attitude Cybele Middleton

