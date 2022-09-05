ANGOLA — The men’s soccer season for Trine began Saturday in the same way it ended at the NCAA Division III Tournament last year.

A loss to Otterbein.

It was the third loss to the NCAA Division III 24th ranked Cardinals in three seasons for the Thunder, who lost by the same 2-0 margin Saturday as they did in the regular season a year ago. Otterbein had also defeated Trine at home 5-1 in the first round of last season’s NCAA DIII Tournament.

The game was just as physical as it was the previous time they played, with the Thunder racking up a total of 16 fouls (11 in the first half) to Otterbein’s nine, as well as both goalkeepers, Otterbein’s Casey Thompson and Trine’s Aidan McGonagle, receiving a yellow card during the match.

The physicality was a direct result of the defense Trine had to play all game long, as they struggled who struggled to get any sort of offense to answer the Cardinals, being outshot 10-2.

The first goal of the game came at 43:07 mark, when Otterbein’s Nathan Neal kicked in a mishandled ball by McGonagle after a Cardinals free kick.

The second goal came in the second half at 57:44 when Gabe Sharrock snuck a shot under McGonagle’s legs on a breakaway pass from teammate Carter Ely.

The second half was better for Trine on both sides of the ball, with the Thunder recording eight shots to Otterbein’s five and forcing the Cardinals to make five saves.

But the defense from Otterbein would still hold firm, as Trine was unable to break into the scoring column by the final whistle.

Forward Tyler Murphy had three shots, all on goal, to lead the Thunder.