HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools Wednesday announced the recommendation of a new girls basketball coaching staff for the 2019-2020 school year. Recommendations will be made during the Oct. 21 school board meeting.
“We are excited for the future of Hamilton Community Schools and their athletics programs,” Superintendent Tony Cassel said in a news release.
The district is recommending Andrew Baker as the new head girls basketball coach for Hamilton Junior-Senior High School. Kris Underwood has been the Marines’ head girls basketball coach the past two seasons, winning only one game while helping the program survive through a rough stretch as it dealt with low numbers and girls limited in basketball experience.
Baker is a math teacher at Hamilton, coming to the district from Lakewood Park Christian School. His experience includes stints as head coach at Lakewood Park, coaching at the middle school, and also coaching in community summer programs.
When asked why he is excited about this opportunity, Baker said, “I do enjoy basketball and I’ve always enjoyed coaching it and I’ve done it at various levels. I see this is a great opportunity to extend my influence beyond my classroom and make better connections with students and families as a new person in our corporation. These girls need someone who cares about them but hold them to a higher expectation with respect.”
Brittany (Zimmerman) Taylor is being recommended as a girls assistant basketball coach at the high school. She is a 2004 graduate of Hamilton High School and is no stranger to Marine athletics. She played basketball from fifth grade through her senior year, and earned a varsity letter all four years in high school. She also lettered all four years in softball and was on the 2004 sectional softball championship team.
After graduation, Taylor played softball for three years at Tri-State University, which is now called Trine University, and majored in psychology and accounting. She currently serves as the Hamilton Community Schools business manager/treasurer.
She is excited to give back to the community and school and wants to work to develop younger girls through camps and play days.
The district will recommend Taylor Merritt as a high school girls assistant basketball coach. A 2014 Hamilton graduate, Merritt also is no stranger to Marine athletics.
Merritt participated in basketball from fifth grade through her senior year, and also ran track for Hamilton. She was a four-year letterwinner in both track and basketball, and was a member of the 2014 sectional basketball championship team.
After graduation, Merritt attended the University of Toledo, majoring in psychology, and then obtained her master’s degree in school counseling from the University of Saint Francis. She currently serves as the Hamilton Community Schools counselor.
“Taylor is ready to get started and looks forward to impacting the young ladies on the team as well as influencing and growing talent at the younger levels,” Cassel said in the news release.
