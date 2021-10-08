GOSHEN — Coming off a two-game win streak against conference opponents, Churubusco looked to make it three in a row against the Fairfield.
But in a battle of the birds, the Falcons came out on top of the Eagles, sweeping Churubusco in three sets.
Fairfield started off quick, jumping to an early lead in the first set. Churubusco fought its way back to pull within 13-10 before Fairfield would pull away later that set to win 25-16.
The second set looked to be in the Eagles favor as 'Busco jumped out to an early lead and holding it until the contest reached a tie at 18-18. After a couple lead changes Fairfield ground out some late points to get the win in the second set 25-22.
The third set would look much like the first set with the Falcons taking an early lead and never looking back. The Eagles surrendered the final five points straight to close out the match 25-16 on Fairfield's senior night.
The leaders for the Eagles were Ella Boersema with 11 kills, Aryssa George with 22 assists and Sydnee Przemielewski with 10 digs in the losing effort.
After the game, Churubusco Coach Melissa Bloom said Fairfield was going to be a challenge for her young squad, which is still learning to play together and working to overcome swings in momentum on the court.
“We knew this team was going to be good and we were going to be young. As a team we have to know if we give up consecutive points the game isn’t over for us," Bloom said.
