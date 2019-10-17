The final week of the regular season is here. Before the state playoffs get underway, here’s a look at the final slate of games that highlight Week 9.
Angola at Eastside
Video: Hometown Media
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eastside High School, Butler
Records: Angola 4-4, Eastside 6-2
Last meeting: Angola won 48-7 last year
Last week: Angola defeated Garrett 18-14, Eastside won 28-7 versus Central Noble
Players to watch: Angola — Sr. RB/DB Ryan Brandt, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman, So. RB Finley Hasselman, Jr. WR Gage King. Eastside — So. QB Laban Davis, Jr. RB Matthew Firestine, Fr. RB Dax Holman, Jr. WR Lane Burns, Jr. WR Wade Miller.
Outlook: For the Hornets, there is really just one number you need to know: 1973. That is the last time the Angola football team started a season 0-4 and finished the year with a winning record. No championships or postseason standings (obviously) are on the line during the season’s final week. This one is all about pride.
To accomplish this feat, Angola will need to contain the best rushing attack it has faced since West Noble racked up 274 ground yards in what turned out to be the Hornets’ last loss. Sophomore quarterback Laban Davis and junior running back Matthew Firestine have combined for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns, while freshman Dax Holman (333 yards) and senior Ethan Farnsworth (264) have totaled over 600 more. No Blazers back has ran for less than 5.2 yards per carry this year.
Eastside brings a five-game win streak into the contest, which was sparked by a win over Churubusco on Sept. 13. What was thought to be a major upset then has since given way to the Blazers’ 12th outright Northeast Corner Conference Small School title and the team’s best record since it went 9-2 in 2014. A win against the Hornets would give the Blazers just their second two-loss season since 1999.
Frontier at Fremont
Video: Fremont Athletics
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
Where: Max Mitchell Sports Complex, Fremont
Records: Fremont 4-4, Frontier 6-2
Last week: Fremont defeated Prairie Heights 20-6, Frontier shut out West Central 36-0
Players to Watch: Fremont — Jr. QB Kameron Colclasure, Sr. RB Karson Meeks, Sr. RB Dylan Parsons, So. WR Gabel Pentecost. Frontier — Jr. RB Caleb Atkinson, Sr. RB Treven Girard, Sr, WR Max Copas, Sr. QB Brooks Sailors.
Outlook: Hailing from Chalmers, a small town north of Lafayette, The Falcons of Frontier enter a rare Saturday afternoon contest with the Eagles on the heels of two straight blowout wins, including a shutout last week.
Frontier holds a 6-2 overall record, though that mark may be a bit deceiving. Each of the team’s six wins have come against teams with a losing record — a combined 9-33 record between them — while both of its losses have come against the only plus -.500 teams (Traders Point and North Newton) on its schedule. In those losses, the Falcons scored 12 points each outing while surrendering point totals of 55 and 34.
Frontier was held to totals of 128 and 214 yards in those losses.
Despite that, the Falcons bring a rushing attack into its bout with the Eagles that can cause some trouble. Atkinson and Girard combined for 1,267 yards through eight games this year while scoring a combined 16 touchdowns. Atkinson leads the team in both categories with 684 yards and 11 scores. A team that relies heavily on the run, Frontier has only accumulated 313 passing yards this season.
For Fremont, this game presents a chance for the program’s first winning season in 10 years after finishing 6-5 in 2009. For a team that had six wins in the previous four seasons, that accomplishment cannot be understated.
Fremont has rushed for 1,232 yards through eight games, with Colclasure totaling 506 of his own to go with 11 touchdowns. The do-it-all-player has also accumulated 407 passing yards, 131 receiving yards, and three other scores. No matter where he lines up on the field, Colclasure will be the center of Frontier’s attention.
Prairie Heights at West Noble
When: 7 p.m.
Where: West Noble High School, Ligonier
Records: Prairie Heights 1-7, West Noble 8-0
Last meeting: West Noble won in a 51-20 rout last year
Last week: Heights fell to Fremont 20-6, West Noble defeated Churubusco 33-20
Players to watch: Prairie Heights — Sr. QB Ethan Hoover, So. TE/LB Camden Hall, So. WR/RB Sam Levitz, Jr. RB Zach Wiseman. West Noble — Sr. RB-LB Brandon Pruitt, Sr. QB Kyle Mawhorter, Sr. RB-LB Raven Slone, Sr. RB-DB Josh Gross, Jr. OL-DL Jeramyah James, Sr. OL-DL Taylor Guzman.
Outlook: The Panthers draw about the hardest matchup you can have in the final week of the season, visiting a Chargers squad that has already locked up a conference title, but will be hungry to finish off an undefeated regular season with a bang.
For the Panthers, the contest provides an opportunity to salvage what turned into its 12th straight losing season, despite preseason optimism that the corner could be turned this year. That task ahead is a daunting one, though.
West Noble fields the NECC’s leading rusher in Brandon Pruitt, the Naval Academy-bound back who has amassed more than 1,100 yards on the ground and found the end zone 12 times. Fellow senior Josh Gross has totaled 668 scrimmage yards and quarterback Kyle Mawhorter has been efficient this year, tossing 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Defensively, the Chargers have held all but two opponents — Eastside and Angola — to less than 20 points this year, including four games in which it allowed less than 10. Pruitt has been a big part of that, accumulating 52 tackles and seven sacks, as has senior Raven Slone, who has matched Pruitt’s sack output while leading the team in tackles with 62.
West Noble gets after you on both sides of the ball. They’ll be ready to get after the Panthers, too, tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.