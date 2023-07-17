INDIANAPOLIS – A select few high school football players get to take their talents to the college level.

And an even smaller group get to don their high school uniforms one last time just before heading off to college.

A former Angola Hornet had just that opportunity last Friday night when he hit the field as a member of the North All-Stars in the 57th annual Indiana Football Coaches Association Murat Shrine North/South All Star Classic at Decatur Central High School.

And a former East Noble manager came along for the ride.

Former Angola defensive back standout Andre Tagliaferri is headed to the University of Saint Francis in the fall, with former East Noble manager Bryson Mills already getting settled at Ball State in Muncie.

The game was won by the South squad, 21-2. It was stopped with about four minutes left by the officials due to sportsmanship issues – none of which involved the former Hornet standout or several other northeast Indiana players on the North team.

Tagliaferri saw extensive action in the contest, especially on special teams.

He enjoyed the entire experience and the score of the game was secondary, Tagliaferri said. Meeting new people and making new friends was the highlight of the week, he said.

“The game didn’t really end the way we wanted,” Tagfliaferri said. “But it was still a lot of fun, a great game to be a part of.”

The game was a great way to get ready for the college game, Tagliaferri added. He’ll study sports management at Saint Francis and will report to campus July 27 to begin the next chapter of his journey both on the field and in the classroom.

Mills, meanwhile, was in his element on the sidelines last Friday night on a hot, muggy night in central Indiana, making sure fresh footballs were available and keeping track of the myriad of little things managers do to keep games humming.

Mills graduated from East Noble in June with the rest of the Class of 2023. He was selected as a manager for the North squad earlier this year. He was home on a snow day, checked the IFCA website and learned he’d been picked.

He was down in Indianapolis all week with the guys doing the things he’d ordinarily be doing at East Noble one last time.

“It was an amazing experience,” a beaming Mills said. “Getting to meet and hang out with the players, feel like you’re part of the team. It’s really special. It’s great to help out.”

Mills’ first love on the sidelines is handling equipment, but as a team guy first and foremost, he migrated into helping with video this past season. That led to the opportunity to continue his sideline work as he goes to Ball State this fall. He’ll study political science.