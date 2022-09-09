GARRETT – Lakeland overcame an ugly first half to come back and beat Garrett 20-16 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School division opener for both teams Friday night at Memorial Field.

The Lakers took the lead on an 84-yard touchdown pass from freshman Brayden Holbrook to senior Owen Troyer with 6 minutes, 18 seconds left. The two-point run was stopped short of the goal line, but Lakeland still finished the game.

“That was a dart, a great throw,” Lakers coach Ryan O’Shea said. “Brayden is getting better every week. He threw three interceptions in the first half, but had a short-term memory.”

The Railroaders kept their final possession alive after a couple negative plays on a fourth down-and long pass from sophomore Calder Hefty to David Westropp with under 4 minutes left. But Lakeland eventually stopped Garrett on downs. Laker Carson Mickem tackled a Railroader on a run attempt for no gain at Lakeland 42-yard line on a fourth-and-3 play with around 2 minutes left.

The Lakers picked up a first down before running out the clock.

The Lakers turned the ball over on all four of their first half possessions (three interceptions and a fumble) and the Railroaders took a 16-0 lead late in the first quarter.

“They came out with a different offense and defense,” O’Shea said of Garrett. “It was tough for our kids to get thrown a curveball. But our kids believed and kept fighting.”

Hefty threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Robert Koskie with 5 minutes, 39 seconds left in the opening quarter, then Hefty ran for two points into the end zone to give Garrett an 8-0 lead.

A little over three minutes later, Hefty intercepted a pass from Holbrook and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown. Then Hefty connected with Cody Bickley for a two-point pass to make it 16-0.

In the second half, Garrett did little offensively and field position tilted in Lakeland’s favor. The Lakers got Khamron Malaivanh going on the ground.

The senior running back scored from two yards out with 4:36 left in the third quarter and from eight yards out with 9:30 left in the fourth to make it a 16-14 game. Holbrook connected with Blake Alleshouse for a two-point pass after the first Malaivanh score.

“Coach (defensive coordinator Jason) Schackow did a great job with the defense,” O’Shea said. “And we stopped turning the dang ball over.”

Lakeland (2-2, 1-0 NECC Big) will host Lakeland in a key Big Division game this coming Friday while Garrett (0-4, 0-1) will host DeKalb County rival Eastside.