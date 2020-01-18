GARRETT — After Angola junior guard Hanna Knoll hit a 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer, Fairfield coach Brodie Garber rushed from his seat on the Falcons’ bench over to the scorers’ table, where he shouted a message to senior forward Kara Kitson.
“You have to stay on her, don’t give her any space,” Garber yelled at the top of his lungs, motioning with his hands toward the Hornets’ star guard. Knoll’s shot tied the score at 38 in the championship game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament after the Falcons strung together a 6-0 run to take the lead.
Kitson responded, holding Knoll scoreless in the fourth quarter, save a single free throw in the final minute. In a situation like this — Knoll failing to score for seven-plus minutes, and sophomore forward Lauren Leach being held to her third-lowest output of the season (six points) — the Hornets, a team that has lacked significant scoring depth this season, it was put up or shut up for the rest of the team.
Boy, did they respond.
In Knoll’s stead, senior Ally Lorntz scored 14 of her 19 total points in the fourth, and sophomore Danielle Dunham netted five points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as the Hornets defeated the Falcons, 61-52.
“Man, they make me look good as a coach, but that’s all them,” Angola coach Brandon Appleton said of Lorntz and Dunham, his voice raspy from yelling during the game. “But, in reality, it is a reflection of all the hard work they have put in, and given a chance to showcase it (Saturday), they showed that they can make the big shots when we need them.
“I’ve never coached a player, guys or girls, who can pass and see the floor as well as (Lorntz) can, who has an IQ for the game like she does. She means so much to this team and I’m so proud of how far she has come.”
Trailing 41-38 after Fairfield’s Bailey Willard converted a three-point play, Lorntz and Dunham hit on back-to-back threes to take the lead and spark their team to a 13-4 run. The Hornets’ defense forced five late turnovers, and forced Fairfield into fouling over the final 90 seconds.
It looked as if the Hornets had finally figured out the Falcons’ 2-3 zone, after the scheme had given Angola fits for much of the night. Knoll scored 21 of her game-high 22 points through three quarters, but was the only Hornets scorer in double figures until the fourth, keeping her team competitive in what quickly emerged as a heavyweight boxing match, each team matching the other blow for blow.
Neither team led by more than three points in the first half, as the two squads exchanged shots for much of the early going. Knoll tallied 11 points in the first two quarters, while Kitson (12 total points) had nine and freshman Brea Garber (14 points) had seven in the game’s first 16 minutes.
Willard paced the Falcons with team highs in points (15), rebounds (5) and assists (3).
The win gave Angola its ninth conference tourney title, and the fifth in the past nine seasons. It is also the first time the program has won a regular season title and a tournament title in the same year — a goal the team set for itself before the season began.
With only two weeks left in the regular season, the victory goes a long way in propelling the Hornets forward to bigger and better things, Lorntz said.
“Our team together thinks we can accomplish big things,” Lorntz said. “Winning this was a goal we set for ourselves from the beginning, and now its on to sectional and we’ll try to accomplish that goal.”
