AUBURN — After an up-and-down 2020 season, brothers Hunter and Tanner Jack are looking forward to 2021.
The brothers’ 2020 race cars sit in the family’s rural Auburn race shop, while plans are already underway for two brand new cars for 2021.
Racing is in their blood as they grew up watching their father Brent compete with the best at area short tracks around Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Brent is a three-time track champion at Angola Motorsport Speedway and a two-time ARCA Gold Cup Super Late Model Series winner.
The brothers started their racing career behind the wheel of go-karts before moving up to the mini-stock division at Angola Motorsport Speedway in their teen years. Today, the brothers pilot late models in the JEGS/CRA series.
Hunter, a 2020 graduate of DeKalb High School, competes in the JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour and Tanner, a senior at DeKalb High School, in the CRA Late Model Sportsman division.
Going into the final race of the season, Tanner led his division and was also named Rookie of the Year. Tanner ended up finishing the final race in fourth place after running up front for the majority of the race.
Tanner said although he was pleased with his season, the championship format of the series makes it a challenge because it comes down to one race.
A highlight of the year for the brothers came Aug. 8 at Anderson Speedway in Anderson. The brothers were the class of the field, running up front all night and battling for the win. Tanner got the best of his older brother on a late restart pass.
After the race Hunter posted on his Facebook page, “There is nothing more fun than racing your brother lap after lap. Definitely one of the most fun races I have run and will remember forever.”
“That was one of the best races of the year,” said Denise Jack, the boys’ mom.
No matter who’s in the lead, the brothers say they always race each other fair and clean, something that has been instilled in them from their dad.
Seeing his brother take the checkered flag, Hunter said he teared up a little bit coming to the finish line. The two celebrated in victory lane.
Three weeks later, the two would find themselves back on the track together competing at Angola Motorsport Speedway. In four races at the Fremont track, Tanner took one race and Hunter won three.
The two said they enjoy running at what they consider their home track. Hunter believes the track helped him to be the racer he is because the speedway makes you be aggressive, but smooth because of the track’s surface.
The brothers’ favorite track is Anderson Speedway. Hunter said he also likes Toledo Speedway.
To close out the season, the family traveled to 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, for the Snowflake Derby 100 on Dec. 5 as Hunter competed in the late model division. The race attracts the best of the best in the late model division.
After qualifying seventh, Hunter ended up finishing in 29th after pulling off late in the race as he had mechanical issues. It was those mechanical issues that plagued him throughout the year.
“I picked right up on the track,” he said. “It was a ton of pressure. It got your blood flowing.”
Hunter said you have to be on your game when competing against the top late model drivers in the country.
“We were running against guys with top-notch equipment, you have to be on your game and the car has to be perfect,” Hunter said.
The two young men say their dad has played a big part in their racing career. Tanner said he also looks up to his brother.
“I always look up to him (Hunter) as a top-tier driver. It helps my confidence to know I can beat one of the best,” Tanner said.
In 2021, the two are preparing new cars to compete in the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour. Hunter said this will allow them to both compete for season championships.
With the boys’ dad being the main crew chief, this will allow them to focus on each car on a race weekend.
“We are looking to try to decrease breakage,” Hunter said. “We were fast everywhere we went, the issues always seemed to be out of our control.”
Hunter is aiming to compete in his first race in January during SpeedFest in Cordele, Georgia. Tanner’s season will begin in March or April.
Both boys have aspirations of competing at the sport’s highest level, NASCAR, but they both admit it may be a long shot. Even if they don’t make it to NASCAR, they hope to continue to compete across the country.
The boys are sponsored by NAPA (M&S Auto Parts) in Butler, VanDoorn Racing Development, Color Master in Butler, Hartman Auto Body, AR Bodies, PFC Brakes and Hutcherson Construction.
They say they owe their sponsors a lot of thanks because if it wasn’t for them they wouldn’t be able to do what they do.
