BUTLER — It was about as close to perfect as it could be.

Not just the huge post-game fireworks display, but a dominating first half of football by the Eastside Blazers.

Eastside, coming off an overtime loss at West Noble last week, grabbed a 21-0 halftime lead over Churubusco Friday and scored once again in the third quarter on the way to a 28-6 win.

It was the Northeast Corner Conference Small Division opening game for both teams.

The Blazers (2-2 overall and 1-0 in the NECC), scored on all three of their first-half possessions while the defense limited Churubusco’s big play opportunities.

Carsen Jacobs completed short passes on Eastside’s first two scrimmage plays, but it was the running game that did the rest. Dax Holman, who sat out last week with an injury, took it in from seven yards out for the game’s first score with 5 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first.

The Eagles (2-2 overall, 0-1 in the NECC), looked ready to answer when Brayden Bianski ran the reverse on the ensuing kickoff, giving his team excellent starting position near midfield.

Churubusco gained three first downs to reach the Eastside 12, but Brady Laub stuffed Eagle quarterback Riley Buroff for a loss on a fourth down run for a turnover on downs.

Eastside’s running game, which broke off several big gains throughout the game, got a 20-yard run by Jacobs on the second play after the turnover.

Later, Holman and Briar Munsey got in on the action, with Munsey scoring from 39 yards out on a counter play for the team’s second score. Binyam Biddle’s extra point made it 14-0 with 7:11 left in the half.

Churubusco’s next drive was beset by miscues — first a blocking below the waist and later on a fumble. Buroff completed a 26-yard pass to Bianski to make up for the first one, but they couldn’t overcome the fumble and punted.

Munsey broke a big return to midfield, giving Eastside excellent field position with 5 minutes left in the half.

The gold-clad Blazers rode Holman’s big legs and shoulders to the 3, and Jacobs scored on a fourth-down run. Biddle’s kick made it 21-0 with 22.8 seconds left in the half.

The hosts scored on their second possession of the third quarter, a 4-yard run by Holman, and Biddle’s kick made it 28-0 with 2:02 left.

Churubusco broke the shutout on the first play of the fourth when Buroff connected with tight end Gavin Huelsenbeck for a 40-yard TD pass with 11:43 to play. The conversion failed, and neither team scored the rest of the way in a fast-moving game.

Jacobs finished the night with 114 yards rushing on 20 attempts. Holman added 106 yards on the ground and Munsey gained 63 on eight rushes.

For the Eagles, Buroff completed 8-of-12 passes for 113 yards. Cullen Blake carried six times for 77 yards. Bianski gained 52 yards and Buroff added 39 on the ground.

Churubusco hosts Prairie Heights Friday in another NECC Small Division contest. Eastside visits Garrett in the annual Train Game.