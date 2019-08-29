Season openers for Steuben County football teams presented fans with a mixed bag of expected production and unanticipated results. Fremont scored a massive win and will look to keep that momentum rolling. Angola, on the other hand, was upset by DeKalb and faces another stiff test this week. Meanwhile, Prairie Heights showed promising signs against Garrett, but can they put it all together?
Here’s a look at how Week 2 of 2019 season could play out.
Angola at Leo
Radio/Video: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), Hometown Media on Facebook
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Leo High School
Records: Angola 0-1, Leo 1-0
Last Meeting: Angola won 26-0 last year
Players to Watch: Angola — Sr. RB/WR Antonio Luevanos, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman, Sr. DB Ryan Brandt. Leo — RB Peyton Wall
Outlook: The offense is just fine. The Hornets might be even better on that side of the ball than they were a year ago thanks to the arm of Hasselman. And Antonio Luevanos? That kid is going to have a big year. For Angola, this game is all about defense.
The 41 points surrendered to DeKalb last week were the most since giving up 45 to Fairfield in 2015. DeKalb’s Landon Miller had a big night last week. Up next is Wall, who eviscerated Woodlan for 251 yards and four TDs.
Angola’s D looked like it missed every one of those seniors who graduated last year, and this game will be won or lost depending on how much, or little, that unit improves. If the Hornets drop this one, there’s a decent chance this team is 0-3 by the time it starts Northeast Corner Conference play in Week 4.
Prairie Heights at Bronson
Radio: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange).
Where: Bronson Junior-Senior High School, Bronson, Mich.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Prairie Heights 0-1, Bronson 0-0 (1-8 in 2018).
Last meeting: Panthers won at home 15-6 on Oct. 19, 1979.
Last week: Panthers lost at home to Garrett 35-0.
Players to watch: Prairie Heights — Sr. QB-DB Ethan Hoover, So. LB-TE Camden Hall, Sr. OL-DL Isaac Tarney. Bronson — Sr. RB-CB Warren Martinez, Jr. OLB-TE Justin Blankenship, Sr. RB-OLB Logan Fletcher, Jr., ILB-OL Brandan Post, Sr. QB-DB Brendyn Fee.
Outlook: The two schools are roughly 18 and a half miles apart. The two school communities are right next to each other and divided by a state line. Their football teams are in a similar situation working to become more competitive.
The Vikings went 1-8 for their third straight season in 2018 and averaged 6.7 points per game. They have not won a Big Eight Conference game since joining the league in 2017. New coach Jake Miller will attempt to change the culture and change attitudes in Bronson.
The Vikings only have 23 players on their roster, according to what was found on the team on maxpreps.com. However, 13 of the players are seniors.
When high school football teams struggle to compete, they struggle to have a solid foundation on the offensive and defensive lines, often lacking experience, strength and technique in those areas. It looks like there will be some give-and-take up front in this matchup. But one of them could establish a advantage, which hasn’t happened much for either team in recent years.
Bronson has a seasoned group of running backs. Heights best moves the ball through the air.
Bronson and Prairie Heights faced off on the gridiron from 1973 to 1979. The Vikings lead the series 4-3 and are 3-0 at home against the Panthers.
Fremont at Lenawee Christian
Audio: Fremont Athletics — Live on Facebook on tape delay Saturday morning.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Lenawee Christian High School, Adrian, Michigan.
Players to Watch: Fremont — Jr. QB/WR Kameron Colclasure, Sr. RB Karson Meeks, So. QB/DB Gabel Pentecost
Outlook: How good must that win have felt, with memories of last year’s 49-0 drubbing surely still in the back of players’ and coach’s minds? The reward for that win, another matchup with a team that defeated the Eagles handily last season.
LC might not be the biggest or the strongest team around, but they have speed, and that speed allowed it to run all over the Eagles last year to the tune of a 45-6 win on Fremont’s home field. Twelve seniors return from that team, and they’ll be out for blood once more.
Fremont has a nice mix of players that can do some things on the football field. Colclasure is one of the most criminally unheralded players in the area, and would start for almost every team around these parts. Its lines still have some question marks, but performed admirably against the Raiders in Week 1.
If Fremont continues its revenge tour this week, we need to start having a discussion about these Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.