NEW HAVEN — It was probably fitting Darrion Brooks made the play to finish a victory Saturday night.
Brooks had scored a game-high 19 points for New Haven and made a big contribution on defense, including a deflection of a potential game-tying three-point shot in the final seconds as the Bulldogs held off DeKalb for a 60-57 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball victory.
Thomas Latham, who added 15 points to go with seven boards, hit only the front end of a one-and-one with 5.6 seconds on the clock, leaving DeKalb with one last shot down three. The Barons were out of timeouts and looked for a three-point chance, but Brooks spoiled the plan.
DeKalb (3-3 overall, 1-1 NE8),got 18 points from both Cole Richmond and Connor Penrod, who also grabbed a game-best 13 rebounds.
The Barons had 21 turnovers, most of them due to the superior quickness of the Bulldogs (5-3, 1-0), who made 13 steals and countless deflections that disrupted DeKalb.
Even so, the Barons made a 20-point surge in the second quarter, which included a four-point play by Richmond, and led 29-27 at the half.
New Haven re-established its defense in the third quarter, however, holding the Barons without a field goal for nearly six minutes, and opened a 47-39 lead after two steals by Dre Wright led to baskets. Richmond’s three at the buzzer got DeKalb within 47-42 at the last stop, and Penrod stepped out to hit a jumper to start the fourth, cutting the lead to three.
New Haven went up nine twice, but the Barons got close at the end thanks senior Nolan Nack draining two threes, the second one cutting the Bulldogs’ lead to 56-55 with 1:08 left.
Richmond scored on a baseline drive to make it 59-57, with DeKalb calling its last timeout with 11.9 seconds left, but Brooks’ defensive play at the end sealed the Bulldogs’ victory.
New Haven took the junior varsity game 61-50. Caden Pettis scored 14 points and Bryce Dobson had 11 for DeKalb.
The Barons won the freshman game 38-26 as Wyatt Birch had 13 points and Kaden Nack added nine.
