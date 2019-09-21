FREMONT — Junior quarterback Kameron Colclasure rushed for two second-half touchdowns for Fremont as the Eagles rallied from a two touchdown deficit to defeat Central Noble Friday night in high school football, 20-17.
The win improved Fremont to 3-2 on the season. The Cougars dropped to 1-4.
Colclasure scored on a 38-yard run with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter to bring Fremont within 14-12. Colclasure then hit sophomore Logan Brace on a pass for the two-point conversion to tie the game.
The teams traded fumbles to open the fourth quarter, but then Central Noble drove from its own 41 to the Fremont 6. Faced with a fourth-and-two call from the 5, Central Noble coach Trevor Tipton elected to go for the lead with a field goal.
Junior Hayden Miller’s 22-yard field goal was true, and the Cougars had the lead back with just under seven minutes to play.
But Brace wasn’t done making big plays for Fremont.
The Eagles took the kickoff following Miller’s boot and ran it back to their own 43.
Fremont sophomore Gabel Pentecost had runs of 16 and 12 yards to move the ball to a first down on the Central Noble 28. After a pair of runs lost yardage, Fremont faced a third-and-12 from the Cougar 30.
Colclasure went back to pass and found Brace for a nifty 15-yard reception that gave Fremont a first down on the 15.
Central Noble’s defense stiffened and the Eagles faced a fourth-and-two call from the CN 8.
Colclasure raced around the right end and into the end zone for the go-ahead score with 1:46 remaining. The run for the two-point conversion try was no good and Fremont led 20-17.
Central Noble’s next possession ended in an interception by Brace.
The Cougars got touchdown runs of 5 and 10 yards from senior Kyle Bollinger to take a 14-0 lead. The last score came with 8:54 remaining in the first half.
