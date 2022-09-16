WATERLOO — Friday night’s NE8 contest between Columbia City and DeKalb wasn’t a contest for long.
The Eagles scored 21 first-quarter points and led 42-0 at halftime en route to a 42-7 win over the Barons.
An opportunistic Eagle defense got Columbia City on the board first – at the 10:53 mark of the opening stanza — on a 40-yard Josh Arntz Pick Six, and also recovered a first-half fumble to help build the huge lead that triggered the running clock for the second half.
The Eagles also got first-quarter scores on a 8-yard Colton Pieper TD pass to Stratton Fuller and a 40-yard Pieper-Fuller connection.
Second-quarter Columbia City TDs came on a 67-yard Ethan Sievers run, a 3-yard Riley Tucker run, and a 2-yard Justice Goree run.
Columbia City improved to 4-1 on the season (3-0 NE8), while DeKalb dropped to 2-3 (0-3).
The Barons got a fourth-quarter TD pass from Tegan Irk to Caden Pettis to get on the scoreboard and avoid the shutout with 7:53 left in the contest.
The Eagles amassed 408 yards in total offense on the night – 319 of that on the ground.
Sievers led the way with six carries for 101 yards – the bulk of that coming on the 67-yard TD scamper. James Getts added 61 yards on eight carries with a TD. Justice Goree had 53 yards on 14 totes with a TD and Tucker – a lineman who’s part of the Eagles’ goal-line package – had one carry for 3 yards and the one TD.
Fuller had three catches for 58 yards and the two TDs, while Payton Shearer had a catch for 31 yards.
Pieper completed 4-of-5 passes for 89 yards and two TDs.
DeKalb had 256 yards of total offense but lost two critical fumbles. Tegan Irk was 8-of-19 passing for 144 yards, a TD and an interception.
Columbia City head coach Brett Fox liked his team’s early energy. The early Pick-Six ignited the Eagles and their loud visitor section.
“That’s an exciting play, and that was huge,” Fox said.
Fox said he’ll take a 21-point first quarter any night. “We came out fast,” Fox said.
Columbia City hosts New Haven next Friday night, while DeKalb hosts Huntington North.
