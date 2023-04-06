High School Girls Basketball

Longtime Garrett coach Bob Lapadot retires

GARRETT ⏤ At 7:02 a.m. Thursday morning, 12-year head coach for the Garrett girls basketball program, Bob Lapadot, revealed that he would be stepping down and retiring from his role.

Lapadot finishes his career with a 193-91 overall record at the helm, earning five Northeast Corner Conference regular season titles, three in the NECC tournament, five Allen County Athletic Association regular season championships and three ACAC tournament titles, all from his time as an assistant and head coach.

He also won 13 sectional and four regional championships.

College Cross Country

Six Thunder runners make All-Academic Team

NEW ORLEANS ⏤ The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association recently announced the postseason academic awards for the 2022 cross country season.

Trine University had six student-athletes receive individual accolades as USTFCCCA All-Academic Athletes. The women's side featured senior Brianna Medcalf, juniors Carol Haldeman and Ana Parker and sophomore Lydia Randolph. Senior Noah Acker and junior Zachary Brickler were recipients on the men's team.

The men's and women's programs were also named USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams for their efforts in the classroom as well as on the course. The Thunder women had a cumulative GPA of 3.674 while the men sat at 3.491.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top-25 percent of their respective regional championship meet.