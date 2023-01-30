ANGOLA — After losing Friday’s matchup to No. 12 St. Norbert (Wis.) 4-2 in the Thunder Ice Arena, the Trine men’s hockey team was on the verge of losing their second straight Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game to the Green Knights.
The Thunder (13-7-1, 8-6-0 NCHA) were down 2-0 after St. Norbert’s Michael McChesney and Brendan Mark scored two first period goals. McChesney’s goal was on a power-play assisted by Adam Stacho and Ben Schmidling, with Mark’s goal coming off an assist from Adam Szubert and McChesney.
Those were the only two goals for the majority of the game, until the Thunder got on the board via a short-handed goal when sophomore Drew Welsch was assisted by senior Garrett Hallford and sophomore Tyler Fox.
The goal came with just 2:57 remaining in regulation right as four-on-four play ended to give the Green Knights (12-7-2, 9-4-1 NCHA) a man advantage.
After St. Norbert’s power-play ended, Trine pulled their goalie, sophomore Cristian Wong-Ramos (19 saves, 0 goals allowed), to add an extra skater. The gamble paid off when senior Brandon Prappas tied the game with 1:40 left following assists from freshman Josh Wright and senior Justin Meers to force overtime.
Just 1:10 into overtime, Prappas controlled the puck after a shot deflection from Wong-Ramos, sprinting down the left side of the rink and sneaking it past St. Norbert’s goalie Johnny Roberts (25 saves, 3 goals allowed) for the game-winner.
He and Wong-Ramos earned two of the three stars of the match while McChesney earned the third.
The Thunder travel to Lake Forest (Ill.) this weekend for two matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.