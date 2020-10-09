ALBION — The Eastside Blazers got contributions in all phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — in a 42-7 win over the Central Noble Cougars Friday.
The Blazers, ranked fourth in the Associated Press Class 2A poll, improved to 7-1 in all games and clinched the Northeast Corner Conference Small Division.
The Cougars are 4-4 in all games and finished 2-1 in the NECC Small Division.
Matt Firestine ran for two touchdowns and Wade Miller caught two touchdown passes for Eastside. Dax Holman ran for one. Carsen Jacobs returned an interception 60 yards for another score.
The Blazers finished with 306 yards of total offense, with 250 coming on the ground. Laban Davis carried 20 times for 122 yards. Firestine had 56 yards, and Holman added 40. Davis completed 5-of-17 passes for 56 yards.
The Cougars forced a punt on Eastside’s first possession of the game, but couldn’t move themselves.
Starting from near midfield, the Blazers needed eight plays to reach the end zone as Firestine scored from 4 yards out with 5 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first. The big play in the series was a 27-yard run by Davis.
Eastside’s Lane Burns was a factor on special teams, making two big punt returns to give his team prime scoring opportunities.
The first one came late in the first quarter when he brought a punt back 30 yards to the Central Noble 50. That drive stalled, however, and Central Noble blocked a 27-yard field goal try by Jaiden Baker.
The Cougars drove the ball deep into Blazer territory, highlighted by a 17-yard run by junior Will Hoover and a 20-yard pass play from Sawyer Yoder to Ashton Smith.
Facing fourth down, Central Noble was called for illegal procedure, and a Yoder pass to Noah Christopher was short of first-down yardage.
Despite two fumbles that cost them yardage, the Blazers strung together a six-minute, 16-play scoring drive,
Davis showed his playmaking abilities. On one play, he began following his blockers to the right side, but finding his running hole closed, Davis changed directions to the wide-open left side for a 47-yard run to the Cougar 28.
Holman capped the drive with a 2-yard run. Baker’s kick made it 14-0 with 2:13 left in the half.
Central Noble gained a first down, but Bobby Davis sacked Yoder for a big loss, forcing a punt. Burns made that one hurt in the final minute of the half.
Fielding the punt at his own 35, Burns broke loose for another big return before being tackled at the Cougar 10. One play later, Laban Davis hooked up with Miller for a touchdown pass with 31.5 seconds left.
Central Noble appeared to have some momentum at the start of the second half, as the offense gained two first downs, highlighted by an 18-yard run by Yoder. The drive got to the Eastside 35 before Yoder was sacked for a big loss on a fourth-down play.
The Blazers turned that stop into points at the other end with an 11-play drive — all coming on the ground — as Firestine scored from 4 yards out with 3:03 left in the third for a 28-0 lead.
The Cougars weren’t about to quit, however. Late in the quarter, in a seemingly rushed play as the offense hurried to the line, Yoder took the snap and found Smith, who beat his defender for an 85-yard touchdown play. Aidan Dreibelbis kicked the extra point to make it 28-7 with 33.3 seconds remaining.
Eastside scored twice in the fourth, first on Jacobs’ 60-yard interception return with 10:53 to play, and then on Miller’s 23-yard reception from Laban Davis with 3:49 to play. Baker made both extra points for a 42-7 lead.
Central Noble had 202 yards of total offense. Yoder completed 9-of-16 passes for 154 yards with two passes intercepted. Smith caught three passes for 115 yards. Hoover ran for 58 yards.
Both teams close out regular-season play with road games Friday. Central Noble visits Garrett. Eastside travels to Angola.
