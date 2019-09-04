FREMONT — Coming into Wednesday’s matchup with Fremont, the Angola tennis team had found itself on the losing end of back-to-back 3-2 scores, dropping matches to East Noble and Leo.
Against the Eagles, the Hornets reversed those fortunes. On the back of another strong doubles showing, Angola this time came out on top against its county rival, 3-2.
The Hornets received wins from Isaac Wyatt and Brad Boyd in the No. 1 doubles match, 6-4, 6-2, over Fremont’s Nick Rutherford and Alex Chillenski, while the Hornets’ No. 2 tandem of Jacob Pontorno and Marcus Miller edged the Eagles’ Sam Verdin and Isaac Hirschy 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
Miller and Pontorno’s victory came during a pivotal point in the match.
With the Angola leading Fremont 2-1, Eagles No. 1 singles player Ethan Bock was sealing up a three-set win of his own. The teams had just split the other two singles contests, with Fremont’s Nick Miller and Angola’s Jaeger Berquist claiming victories in the No. 2 and 3 matches, respectively.
It was a tough way to go down for Fremont coach Neil Frantz, who was coaching up Bock during a break in the third set when the match-sealing win was scored.
“In all my years as an assistant and head coach here, I have never beaten Angola,” said Fremont coach Neil Frantz. “But this was a great match today. In tennis, as in any sport, you want to win, but it’s more about how you play. And we saw some players, like Ethan, show some great mental toughness, losing his first set then coming back to win.
“Obviously I hate to lose the match, but Angola deserved this.”
Angola’s doubles teams have been playing as well as any groups in the area of late, and are a big reason why the team has remained competitive. So, for Frantz, seeing his pairings, especially in No. 2, which have struggled a bit, battle them hard, was a worth-while silver lining in an otherwise disappointing outcome.
“They enjoy playing together, and have been communicating much better on the court, which has helped them out a lot,” Frantz said of his No. 2 doubles team. “They took a step forward over the weekend, and took another step forward here (Wednesday).
“(Angola’s No. 2 doubles) defeated East Noble, and (the Knights) handled us pretty easily last night. So to see that performance from them was definitely a good sight.”
Angola 3, Fremont 2
Singles — 1. Bock (F) d. H. Boyer (A) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Miller (F) d. Brandon (A) 6-4, 6-1; 3. Berquist (A) d. Towns (F) 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles — 1. Wyatt-B. Boyd (A) d. Rutherford-Chillenski (F) 6-4, 6-2; 2. Pontorno-Miller (A) d. Verdin-Hirschy (F) 7-6 (7-2), 7-5.
