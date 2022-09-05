ANGOLA – It’s not often that one gets to watch the birth of a new collegiate sport.

But that’s precisely what happened Saturday afternoon on the artificial turf of Shive Field inside of Trine University's Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium as the Thunder’s new rugby team debuted with a match against Purdue.

Yes, Purdue Purdue.

Trine coach Danny Breda was hired in early January and has been laser-focused on assembling a team and simultaneously building a program.

Breda said he’s assembled a good mixture of experienced players and guys who are new to the sport.

Men’s rugby is not currently an NCAA-sanctioned sport; women’s rugby is considered an emerging sport. There’s a 15-player program and one for only seven players on the field at a time. Trine will also have a rugby 7s team in the spring.

The roster currently has 20 players; but there’s room for more, Breda said. Players who are new to the sport have typically migrated over from other sports at Trine, a school that typically has a large majority of its student body involved in athletics.

Hayden Smith, a sophomore, is the Thunder’s field captain. Brian Tippman is the team’s overall captain. Smith, as field captain, is in charge of communication with the “sir,” or referee.

A mechanical engineering major with a minor in mathematics and metallurgical engineering, Smith played football as a freshman in 2020 but decided it wasn’t for him. He’s been playing rugby since age 12.

Smith said he was excited to hear rugby was coming to Trine, because there aren’t many schools offering both rugby and the high-level engineering classes Smith was looking for.

Smith said many people experiencing rugby for the first time compare it to football played without all that padding. But he said it’s actually more analogous to soccer and hockey.

The rugby ball is a different shape, more round, and a bit larger than a football. But like football, points are scored by advancing the ball over the goal line, and extra points can be scored via kicking the ball through the goalposts. The clock advances continuously like soccer and hockey, but moves forward like soccer, and there can be stoppages for injury, like soccer.

Like soccer, yellow cards are given for major fouls and two yellow cards add up to a red card and subsequent ejection from the game.

Rugby players are trained to tackle while keeping their head behind the play, with an eye toward lessening the chance for injury.

Soccer and rugby, however, are perceived differently, Smith said.

“The way I heard it when I was younger is, ‘Soccer is a gentleman’s sport played by hooligans, and rugby is a hooligan’s sport played by gentlemen,” Smith said with a smile.

Oh, and the score of the match?

The Boilermakers won, 63-0. But for Breda, the day was less about the score and more about finally getting a game in.

The Thunder were oh-so-close to scoring on several occasions – literally inches from the goal line.

“We were more interested in our performance,” Breda said. “I thought we played much better in the second half.”

Smith said he and his teammates want to compete for 80 minutes every time they take the field, get better every time out, and hopefully winning at least a few matches this first season.

“We want to build the program, get more guys coming out,” Smith said.

The Thunder return to action this Friday night when they travel to Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, to take on Central Michigan. Trine is in the Great Lakes Conference along with CMU, Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) and Toledo.

Purdue, meanwhile, will be at Notre Dame on Friday to take on a Fighting Irish squad coming off a 39-14 loss to Ohio State.

Thunder Bolts

Purdue was playing its first match under new head coach Cory Crouch… The Boilermakers honored Purdue rugby alum Zach Ford prior to the match. Ford passed away recently, according to a post on the Boilermakers’ website … The Boilermakers’ Zander Visser, a freshman, earned Purdue’s Hammer award with four tries.