ANGOLA – Eight teams. Seven days. And when it’s all said and done, one national champion.

That’s the 2023 NCAA Division III softball National Championship, hosted by East Texas Baptist University on the artificial turf of Bell Park at Taylor Field.

Trine and Rowan play at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time today. Here’s a look at the rest of the field:

No. 1 Salisbury (Md.) SeaGulls

Coach: Lacey Lord, third season

Record: 44-3

Streak: Won 8

Top hitters: Soph. C/3B Carrie Jacoby (.451 avg., 3 HR, 21 RBIs), Sr. P Lindsey Windsor (.401 avg., 8 HR, 50 RBIs), Sr. OF Abby Mace (.375 avg., 9 HR, 39 RBIs).

Top pitchers: Sr. Savannah Sheats (13-0, 0.99 ERA, 46K, 25 BB), Jr. Nicole Ortega (10-1, 1.07 ERA, 42K, 13BB), Windsor (15-1, 1.14 ERA, 107K. 31BB).

Notes: Salisbury makes its second straight appearance in the national championship and 11 th overall in 2023. Their 44-3 mark leaves them one win shy of the all-time program record. The SeaGulls punched their ticked to Texas with a 2-0 sweep of Lebanon Valley in last week’s super regional round.

No. 2 Linfield (Ore.) Wildcats

Coach: Jackson Vaughan, 21st season

Record: 46-4 (22-1 Northwest Conference)

Streak: Won 8

Top hitters: Soph. 1B Kaili Saathoff (.455 avg., 1 HR, 37 RBIs, 11 doubles), Soph. OF Clare Seats (.404 avg., 7 HR. 63 RBIs, 13 doubles), Sr. OF Katie Phillips (.390 avg., 5 HR, 66 RBIs, 20 doubles).

Top pitchers: Sr. Tayah Kelley (33-1, 1.43 ERA, 245 Ks, 56 BBS), Jr. Tyler Warden (12-1, 3.46 ERA, 42K, 32 BB.

Notes: The Wildcats edged Bethel (Minn.) by identical 1-0 scores to sweep the McMinnville Super Regional and earn its spot at the table in Texas. Linfield is making a trip to the national finals for the seventh time in program history.

No. 4 Christopher Newport (Va.) Captains

Coach: Keith Parr (20th season)

Record: 31-11

Streak: Won 1

Top hitters: Jr. 3B Brooke Greaver (396 avg., 13 HR, 41 RBIs, 7 doubles), Jr., C/IF Bianca Palmer-Scott (.330 avg., 6 HR, 7 RBIs, 3 doubles), Soph. SS Kendall Bentley (.286 avg., 5 HR, 18 RBIs).

Top pitchers: Soph. Kate Alger (16-5, 1.33 ERA, 171 Ks), Soph. Jamie Martin (11-5, 1.94 ERA, 108 Ks).

Notes: The Captains are the defending NCAA Division III champions, defeating Trine, 6-3 and 3-0 in the championship series in 2022. They punched their ticket to the national finals by defeating Virginia Weslayan in three games in the Newpoert News Super Regional last weekend. Christopher Newport also played Trine March 11 at home, winning 7-5. The Captains have played two other participants in the 2023 finals, going 0-4 against Salisbury and defeating Berry, 8-5 March 11.

No. 5 Berry College (Ga.) Vikings

Coach: Jessica Strong, first season

Record: 41-5 (17-0 Southern Athletic Conference)

Streak: Won 3.

Top hitters: Soph. OF Katie White (.464 avg., 9 HR, 43 RBIs, 17 doubles, 26 stolen bases), Jr. OF Morgan Frye (.433 avg., 13 HR, 51 RBIs, 8 doubles, 24-for-24 in stolen bases), Jr. C (.380 avg., 9 HRs, 40 RBIs, 16 doubles).

Top pitchers: Soph. Hannah Gore (16-1, 1,00 ERA, 121 Ks, 20 BB), Jr. Blair Hall (15-3, 1.16 ERA, 105 K, 32 BB).

Notes: The Vikings are coming off their second consecutive SAC title. They blitzed through the regional and super regional rounds, sweeping Bellhaven in the Mount Berry Super Regional to claim one of the eight golden tickets for the national finals. They’ve seen two of the other seven teams they may play in Texas, losing to Trine, 4-2 March 10 and falling to Christopher Newport, 8-5 on March 11.

No. 7 Coe College (Iowa) Kohawks

Coach: Jake Koolbeck, first season

Record: 37-9 (13-3 Iowa Conference)

Streak: Won 5

Top hitters: Soph IF Heather Boeckenstedt (.373 avg., 1 HR, 8 RBIs, 17 SB), Sr. C

Skyler Stookey (.326, 15 HR, 48 RBIs, 7 doubles), Sr. IF Shayla Dodd (.324 avg., 7 HR, 24 RBIs, 8 doubles).

Top pitchers: Sr. Ellie Thurow (14-4, 1.13 ERA, 85 K, Sr. .Hannah Ausenhus (14-3, 2.23 ERA, 84 K, 25 BB), Soph. Abbie White (8-2, 1.94 ERA, 36 K, 20 BB).

Notes: Koolbeck took over for former coach Diane Meyer last season after spending several seasons as an assistant. He has the Kohawks in the national finals as a rookie head coach. The 2017 Coe graduate also coached at the high school level while serving under Meyer … Coe qualified for Texas with a sweep of Hiram in last weekend’s super regional.

No. 8 Moravian (Pa.) Greyhounds

Coach: Josh Balz, first season

Record: 37-10 (10-2 Landmark Conference)

Streak: Won 2

Top hitters: Soph. IF Holly Walter (.381 avg., 5 HR, 21 RBIs, 8 doubles, 4 triples), Fr. C/1B Marcie Silberman (.362 avg., 6 HRs, 29 RBIs, 7 doubles), Soph. OF Sage Snyder (.347 avg., 3 HR, 29 RBIs, 7 doubles).

Top pitchers: Soph. Madi Cunningham (18-6, 2.00 ERA, 93 K, 26 BB), Fr. Sarah DeStefano (16-3, 1.88 ERA, 84 Ks.

Note: The Greyhounds are making their 19 th overall appearance in the Division III tournament and fourth trip to the finals. They qualified to go to Texas with a two-game sweep of MIT at last weekend’s Cambridge Super Regional. Moravian is 51-41 in NCAA Tournament play over the existence of the program.