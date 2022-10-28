KENDALLVILLE — A playoff game between East Noble and Leo has become an annual tradition of sorts, considering the Northeast 8 Conference rivals have met each other in high-stakes sectional games each of the past four seasons.

Until Friday night, the Knights led the series dating back to 2018 two games to one.

On the legs of senior running back Max Loeffler (24 carries, 219 yards, three touchdowns) and the hands of sophomore tight end Brock Schott (Three catches, 23 yards, three touchdowns), the Lions tied the series in a 42-13 victory over East Noble in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A Sectional 19 semifinals to oust them for the second year in a row.

“We just struggled to contain Loeffler, obviously, and we knew they were going to force us to throw,” Knights coach Luke Amstutz said. “We’re not totally equipped for that and didn’t make all the plays we needed to make. We just weren’t as sharp as it needed to be.”

Both teams’ offenses were stopped on their first possessions by the opposing defenses, with East Noble’s first drive ending on a failed 4th and 2 at the Lions’ 2-yard line, despite a 38-yard run from sophomore wide receiver Logan Hatton on the first play from scrimmage. Leo’s first drive resulted in a punt.

The second drive for the Knights proved to be successful, with quarterback Zander Brazel (7-for-16, 95 yards) finding receiver Alex Brennan wide open for an 11-yard touchdown pass to give East Noble a 6-0 lead at the 2:38 mark. The extra point attempt was stopped by the Lions.

That lead would be East Noble’s only lead for the night and would last for all but 2:43 seconds, as Leo scored five seconds into the second quarter with Loeffler’s first score of the night from 12 yards out, with the extra point staying just within the uprights.

That was the start of Leo’s 35-point scoring run, with a Loeffler 15-yard run and a 2-yard pass from Lions quarterback Kylar Decker (5-for-9, 35 yards, two touchdowns) to Schott with 10 seconds left giving the team a 21-6 lead at halftime.

Leo scored twice in the third quarter to take a 35-6 lead, with both touchdowns being the result of Knights turnovers.

With 3:47 remaining in the quarter, Leo’s Alex Holcomb strip-sacked Brazel, leading to a scoop and score for 58-yards by Schott. The second score was two minutes later, a 36-yard run by Loeffler, after Landon Hoeppner intercepted Brazel at the 40-yard line.

Knights running back Tyson Reinbold had a 2-yard touchdown run to stop the Lions streak with 8:10 remaining, but the deficit was just too much for East Noble to come back from.

Junior running back Michael Mosley led the Knights in both rushing and receiving with 27 carries for 126 yards and one catch for 45 yards.

The Knights graduate 11 seniors and finish the season 5-6, their first losing record since 2001 and Amstutz’s first of his 15-year career.

“This might be a losing record, but this wasn’t a bad team,” Amstutz said. “This is a team that played a tough schedule. We played a lot of really good football teams this year and our conference is in one of the best years it’s ever had, and experience matters. We didn’t have a lot of that coming back this year.”

Amstutz continued, “When you looked out at the field tonight, you can see it was a size and speed difference with a bunch of guys that are a little bit more developed than we are at the moment. But we don’t have very many guys walking out the door. Now we just need to get back to grinding away and getting better.”

Amstutz added that the legacy of his seniors will be seeing the type of the type of young men they have become and how they’ve seen success on some of the best teams East Noble has ever had.

Leo advanced to the sectional championship game next Friday at Columbia City, who defeated DeKalb 49-7 in the other semifinal in what was another NE8 rematch.