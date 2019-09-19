Last week provided unwanted results for all area teams, as Angola, Fremont and Prairie Heights all lost in Northeast Corner Conference games. Week 5 presents some more challenging matchups, but also opportunities to get back on track.
Here’s a look at tonight’s slate of games:
Lakeland at Angola
Radio: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange).
Video: Hometown Media on Facebook.
Where: Angola Middle School.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Lakeland 1-3, 0-1 NECC Big; Angola 0-4, 0-1 NECC Big.
Last meeting: The Hornets won 27-0 in LaGrange on Sept. 14, 2018.
Last week: The Lakers lost 37-34 at home to Garrett while the Hornets lost 41-27 at West Noble.
Players to watch: Lakeland — Sr. RB-LB Camryn Holbrook, Jr. QB-DB Colton Isaacs, Sr. DT-OT Jayce Riegling, Jr. DT-OL Miguel Delapaz, Sr. WR-CB Tristin Ritchie, So. DB Mark Burlew. Angola Sr. SS-RB Ryan Brandt, Sr. DE-OG Kyle Trick, Sr. RB-CB Antonio Luevanos, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman.
Outlook: The schedule now eases up on the Hornets, allegedly, after playing two teams that have risen up in their own class in DeKalb and Leo, a Michigan state power from the Detroit Catholic League in Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, and a West Noble team that is having possibly a once-in-a-generation type of season with arguably the best player that program has had since Glen Steele in Brandon Pruitt.
The Lakers will be the first team to get a chance to take exception to such a statement, and what has been used to beat Angola is part of Lakeland’s fabric. Line ‘em up tight and bust ‘em in the mouth.
Isaacs is more of a dual threat than any quarterback Angola has seen so far this season.
The Hornets and the Lakers will not want to spoil possessions, and they both need to make some plays on defense.
The offensive trio of Hasselman, Luevanos and Brandt have performed well all year, but have been unable to overcome the team’s defensive issues so far. Lakeland is by no means a high-powered team. If this is the week the Hornets find their moxie while stopping the run, it’ll also be the week they get their first win.
Central Noble at Fremont
Radio: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola).
Video: Fremont Athletics — Live on Facebook.
Where: Max Mitchell Sports Complex, Fremont.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Central Noble 1-3, 1-0 NECC Small, Fremont 2-2.
Last meeting: The Cougars shut out the Eagles 55-0 on Sept. 14, 2018.
Last week: Central Noble defeated Prairie Heights 21-9, and Fremont was beaten 21-6 by Fairfield.
Players to watch: Central Noble — Sr. RB Kyle Bollinger, Jr. WR-QB Sawyer Yoder, So. RB Will Hoover, Jr. RB-LB Noah Christopher, Jr. TE-DL Darin Jackson, Jr. OL-DL Logan Behm. Fremont —Jr. QB-WR Kameron Colclasure, Sr. RB Karson Meeks, Jr. WR-LB Kaleb Gannon.
Outlook: Central Noble hasn’t lost to Fremont since 2013 and has outscored the Eagles 117-0 in the last two matchups. This one should be closer as both teams have showed, at times, they can put together some scoring drives.
The Cougars were finally able to put the ball in the end zone against Prairie Heights last Friday after going weeks with only one offensive touchdown. Central Noble should be able to have success on the ground once again this week. The Eagles gave up almost 300 rushing yards to Fairfield last week.
Colclasure displayed improved touch and accuracy on mid to long range throws against the Falcons, but was often forced to buy extra time with his legs behind a crumbling O-line. If the junior can evade the Cougars’ rush long enough for field-stretching plays to develop, the Eagles could do some damage.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights
Where: Hubert Cline Field, Brushy Prairie.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 1A No. 10 Churubusco 3-1, 0-1 NECC Small; Prairie Heights 1-3, 0-1 NECC Small
Last meeting: The Eagles won at home 49-0 on Sept. 14, 2018.
Last week: The Eagles lost at home to Eastside 42-14 while the Panthers lost 21-9 at Central Noble.
Players to watch: Churubusco — Sr. RB-LB Jake Fulk, Sr., RB-CB Gage Kelly, Sr., DT-OG Reese Wicker, So. LB Seth Abel. Prairie Heights — Sr. QB-DB Ethan Hoover, Sr. OL-DL Isaac Tarney, So. LB-TE Camden Hall, So. LB-RB Sam Levitz, Jr. LB-RB Zach Wiseman.
Outlook: Hoover became the Panthers’ career passing yardage leader last week as he threw for a season-high 169 yards against Central Noble. He now has 2,297 yards passing. The old mark was 2,239 yards by Kevin Frey from 1969-72.
Hoover has also ran for 317 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. But it will be difficult for Prairie Heights to get anything going against an angry Churubusco team.
The Eagles have not lost to the Panthers since 2003, a 21-20 overtime result in Churubusco on Sept. 12. What is even more astounding is that PH has only scored six points (aka one touchdown) on Churubusco in the last eight games. The Panthers have not scored on the Eagles since 2014.
