ALBION — Run away.

Central Noble sophomore quarterback Brody Morgan threw for 275 yards, a pair of touchdowns and ran in a 10-yarder to key the Cougars to a 42-0 victory over Fremont Friday night in high school football.

The win improved the Cougars to 2-3 on the season. Fremont dropped to 2-3.

Junior Devin Hiestand had two rushing touchdowns and gained 120 yards on 15 carries for Central Noble.

The Cougars dominated both sides of the ball.

Central Noble ran 45 plays on offense and ended up with 462 yards of offense. Fremont ran 38 offense plays for a total of -3 yards.

The Cougars led 7-0 after one quarter, then poured it on with 21 points in the second as Morgan threw for 203 yards by halftime.

Most of the second half was played with a running clock due to the IHSAA’s mercy rule.

Variety was the name of the game for the Cougar passing attack.

Morgan had a 33-yard scoring pass to junior Drew Pliett and a 70-yarder to junior Tysen Deck in the victory. Senior Landen Vice had a a 21-yard reception as well, and senior Ethan Skinner caught a 12-yard pass.

“We know we have some pretty good kids on offense,” Central Noble coach Hayden Kilgore said. “It’s not just one or two kids.”

In the first half, Morgan was 9-for-10 passing for 203 yards.

His unofficial 275 passing yards came close to the school record 281 yards off the arm of Rex Fulk in 1979.

Morgan started the season as a wideout, but an injury to junior signal caller Tyler Shisler forced him into action at quarterback.

“He’s learning through some of those wrinkles” of being a first-time quarterback, Kilgore said. “Brody has played his butt off the last couple of weeks.”

Hiestand battered the Eagles early.

On Central Noble’s second possession, he rushed it in from the 4 for the game’s first touchdown with 1:16 left in the quarter.

After forcing a Fremont punt on the Eagles’ next possession, Central Noble took over on its 29. Hiestand had runs of 15 and 29 yards on consecutive carries to push the ball to the Fremont 27.

After a 1-yard run, Skinner caught his 12-yard pass to take it to the Eagles’ 14.

Hiestand rushed it in from there and Central Noble led 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Kilgore said Hiestand is getting stronger as the year goes along and called his junior back one of his most dedicated players.

“He’s getting better each week,” Kilgore said. “Tonight was that coming out game. He’s really bought in to what we’re trying to do.”

Morgan had his 21-yard pass to Vice in a late second quarter drive, which was followed by a 33-yard strike to Pliett that made it 21-0 with 1:34 to play in the half.

After Fremont went 3-and-out, Central Noble took over on its own 30.

Morgan hit Deck in stride for a 70-yard touchdown on the next play to push the margin to 28-0 with :58 showing on the half clock.

Morgan had a 10-yard touchdown run in the third, then sophomore Matt Rockey added a 4-yard run.

The Cougars were led by their offensive and defensive lines, which dominated all game long.

“Those guys have led us all the way through,” Kilgore said.