KENDALLVILLE — Spring may have arrived, but that doesn’t mean the winter weather has gone away.

Rainy and cold weather has prevented multiple schools to cancel or postpone athletic events just as the season has started to begin.

Churubusco was forced to postponed what would have been its season track and field opener at home against Blackhawk Christian, Lakewood Park and Northfield on March 14, instead hosting Northfield the following day.

The Eagles then cancelled what would have been its first away meet of the season at Heritage on Thursday, March 16. That meet will not be rescheduled.

Due to field conditions and forecasted weather, Trine University’s softball team postponed a doubleheader scheduled for home against Anderson this past Wednesday to next Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.

The Thunder’s men’s lacrosse team postponed its home match Wednesday night against Ohio Northern to Thursday after it was delayed multiple times due to lightning. It has now been canceled because of forecasted weather and travel complications.

The season-opening track and field meet for Eastside and East Noble scheduled for Wednesday was canceled due to weather and will not be made up.

Churubusco’s softball season opener at home set for Wednesday against Whitko was called off due to the weather. There is no set makeup date as of press date, but the two teams are working to reschedule.

According to New Haven’s athletics Twitter @nhbulldogs, the softball game scheduled between the Bulldogs and Prairie Heights was postponed. There is no makeup date scheduled yet.

Thursday saw the cancelation of Lakeland’s track and field opener at Northridge. Both Northridge’s (@nridgeathletics) and Lakeland’s (@LHS_Sports) athletic Twitter pages have confirmed the meet will not be rescheduled.

Lakeland’s page also confirmed the cancelation of Thursday night’s softball game at Whitko, with no makeup date yet.

Wawasee’s athletics Twitter (@WawaseeAthletic) confirmed that Thursday’s track and field meet against visiting Westview was canceled due to low temperatures and that it has not yet been rescheduled.