NEW HAVEN — DeKalb and East Noble both had two players honored on the All-Northeast 8 Conference volleyball team, selected by conference coaches.
East Noble placed Alexis Kirchner on the second team and Kylie Garton received honorable mention.
For the Barons, Paige Pettis made the second team and Hope Moring was giving honorable mention.
Conference champion Leo led the first team with four selections and runner-up Bellmont had three players chosen.
All-NE8 Volleyball
FIRST TEAM
Leo — Brooke Smith, Nevaeh Shugart, Ryan Rednour, Belle Hogan. Bellmont — Rachel McBride, Emilee Scheumann, Sophie Krull. Huntington North — Morgan Robrock. New Haven Emily Cordray, Ava Doster.
SECOND TEAM
East Noble — Alexis Kirchner. DeKalb — Paige Pettis. New Haven — TeChiya Jackson. Bellmont — Sarah Noonan, Liz Scheumann. Huntington North — Taylor Reust, Mia Garner. Leo — Erika Diamond. Columbia City — Sydney Boroff. Norwell — Breann Barger.
HONORABLE MENTION
East Noble — Kylie Garton. DeKalb — Hope Moring. Huntington North — Morgan Richison. Columbia City — Naomi Rubrake. New Haven — Taylor Creed. Norwell — Kenlee Stoppenhagen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.