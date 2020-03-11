ANGOLA — Trine coach Andy Rang isn’t one to make bold public pronouncements, so it makes sense that when he does, it happens by accident. Tuesday morning, Rang was asked how he, the second-year coach of the Thunder, was feeling before his team plays in the NCAA Division III women’s Sweet 16.
“I tell you what, when we get back lets talk about the Final Four,” he said.
Wait, what?
“I mean, hopefully we’ll talk about the Final Four,” he clarified.
Rang’s correction came too late, though. The shroud that had been covering his feelings had been, at least partially, lifted – and the man publishing under my byline was ready to peel it back even more.
But instead of downplaying his emotions, Rang spoke with the kind of confidence it takes for a coach to lead his team to its first-ever Sweet 16 win – and possibly beyond. “I feel like if we are clicking, there are very few teams in the country that can beat us,” he said. “Of course, that may not happen. But, if it does, it’ll be very, very difficult to do.”
Expectations are a funny thing at Trine. For the vast majority of the program’s history, everybody could die happy if the team was simply in contention for one MIAA title. Those expectations shifted immediately when Ryan Gould came along and led the team to its first conference and conference tournament title in 2017, with Rang as an assistant. That team, led by former All-American forward Brandi Dawson, also made its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. It was also the last time the Thunder made it this far in the tournament.
Taking over the head-coaching role in 2018, Rang has done little to damper the now sky-high expectations his team faces on a yearly basis. He has now guided Trine to NCAA Tournament berths in each of his seasons as coach, and has gone 1-for-2 in MIAA championships – finishing second this year to a historically good Hope team, but we’ll get back to that later on.
This year, though, will be Rang’s greatest accomplishment yet. If any team was going to have tempered hopes coming into the season, it was this one. The losses of leading scorers Dawson, Cassidy Williams and Montana Martin afforded a certain amount of grace. And, while looking back can sometimes do more harm than good, it can also help us appreciate present achievements, and put greatness into perspective.
“I had no idea how this season would turn out,” Rang said. “Our schedule this year was daunting and, before the season, I just looked at it, then looked at my roster and thought, ‘geez, why did we schedule it like this?’”
While this team didn’t have a Dawson, Martin or Williams, it did have a blue-collar, smart and savvy veteran floor general at the point in Katy Steers, and with her it paired a duo of hot-shooting youngsters in sophomores Kayla Wildman and Tara Bieniewicz. And that trio guided the Thunder to a 23-6 overall record, with five of those losses coming to teams which finished the season ranked in the top 25 – including three losses to No. 1-ranked Hope College.
For Trine, everything is related back to Hope. The Thunder lost its three games to the Dutch by a combined 18 points (a six-point average margin per contest), the final time coming in the MIAA Tournament championship game, a 59-55 final score. As the confetti fell at Hope’s DeVos Field House, there were mixed emotions in the Thunder’s locker room.
“We were obviously very disappointed, because you never want to lose to someone three times in a season,” Rang said. “But, we also felt like if we could play a historically good Hope team that close each time, and if they truly are the best team in the country, then there isn’t another team we will face in this tournament that we cannot beat.”
So now it just comes down to actual basketball. How does Trine match up against its third-round opponent, No. 3 Bowdoin College (27-2), a team that is probably better offensively than the Thunder, but which also has exploitable defensive matchups? In reality, those answers won’t be fully revealed until late Friday night. But Rang knows a good place to start is by examining the last team to beat his team, the Dutch.
“Offensively, I feel they’re a little better than Hope. Defensively, perhaps a notch below,” Rang said. “Hope plays a style of defense that no one else we play this season does. They get up into you, they over play passing lanes and they have some long, tall girls that protect the basket. It really prepares you for just about anything else you will see.”
Another question facing the Thunder is just how far can a team without an elite, go-to scorer make it in this tournament? If Trine’s first two games are any indication, Rang likes his team’s chances.
“We have gotten a little bit lucky in the sense that we have had one player step up exactly when we needed them to in each game,” Rang said. “And when you don’t have an All-American player, like Brandi was, that’s what you need.
“But we also realize that we need someone to step into that role, and we have a few girls we believe can be that for us. Obviously Katy had a big game (24 points) in the second round and Tara and Kayla are capable of shooting it well and scoring in bunches also. And, if all three of them are on at the same time? Sheesh … its over.”
Trine’s guards will be put to the test Friday against a Polar Bears back court that features two of Bowdoin’s top-3 leading scorers in guards Samantha Roy and Sela Kay, both of whom shot better than 41% from 3-point range – Kay tops the stat sheet with a 43.8% clip from deep. In the front court, forward Maddie Hasson leads the way in points (16.7) and rebounds (7.9).
It’ll be, by a wide margin, Trine’s toughest tournament game so far. But this team is built for it. It is battle-tested, and even the youngest of players have seen big stages against the nation’s best teams. What’s one more?
“That is a real strength of this group,” Rang said. “Every single one of these girls has played in a big game before, and some of them like Katy and Shay (Herbert) were on our last Sweet 16 team. The freshmen have kind of been learning on the fly a bit, but that core group has been through the wars and seen what its like, what you need to do to win those big games. This team isn’t afraid of the moment and we are out to try and make some history.”
