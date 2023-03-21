College Men’s Volleyball Thunder sweep Olivet
ANGOLA – The Trine men’s volleyball team continued to roll through its competition Monday night, sweeping Olivet in a 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-14) Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League contest.
It’s the eighth straight victory for the Thunder (11-9, 2-0 MCVL) and sixth straight sweep (seven in last eight matches) as they held the Comets to a .031 hitting percentage to their .311.
Ted Hofmeister and Matt Stillman (4 blocks) led Trine with 11 kills each while Kevin Boncaro and Johnson-Kuhao Ho’okano-Pelekai recorded nine each.
Hunter Haas and Boncaro led the team with 11 and 10 digs, and Sam Bhandal had 37 assists.
Deontay Thomas led the Comets (7-11, 0-3 MCVL) with seven kills to go along with five digs.
Dakota Galeazzi led the Olivet with 10 digs and Everett Haynes finished with three kills, 16 assists, and six digs.
Trine will host Wabash at 7 p.m. Friday night.
