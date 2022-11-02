ANGOLA — The Youth Soccer program at the YMCA of Steuben County keeps growing and growing.

This fall the program had 220 youth participating from across Steuben County and beyond.

"Our Youth Soccer League had always been a small program until 2015 when a community volunteer stepped up to dedicate their time and knowledge of soccer to develop this program," said Emily Frank, youth development coordinator at the YMCA.

The plan was to use the volunteer's knowledge of another program as a template for the local YMCA.

And it worked.

The program started out with 40 participants that grew to 220 this fall.

"Over the past seven and a half years, the program continued to grow each session with record numbers. This fall, we had 220 participants ages 4-12! The format of the program, including the game play and rules, is set up similar to the format of the US Youth Soccer Association," Frank said.

The YMCA soccer league now has six age divisions, under 5, under 6, under 7, under 8, under 9 and under 12.

"We are hoping to offer a program for ... middle school players in the future, when they are not playing their middle school soccer season in the fall," Frank said.

The primary goal of the program is to foster healthy, active youth through the sport of soccer. The recreational program is an opportunity for kids to master the fundamentals and basic skills of soccer, learn teamwork, get active, meet new friends and have fun.

The program takes place semiannually in the spring and the fall. The spring session will start in early April 2023 with registration opening in February. Information will be posted on the YMCA website and Facebook page.