ANGOLA — A career’s worth of frustration was taken out on a single hit when Angola senior Sami Lee, jumping near the right antenna, smacked the ball onto floor across the net.
Lee was mobbed by teammates, instantly lost in a sea of black jerseys, after she scored the winning point in the fifth set, capping the most impressive, improbable and important comeback of her career, as the Class 3A No. 7 Hornets defeated the No. 2 Bishop Dwenger Saints, 3-2.
“I told them, if you think this is going to be a 3-0 game, or a 3-1 game, you’re kidding yourself,” said Angola coach Lloy Ball.
Lee, one of 11 seniors on this Hornets team that have fallen to the Saints in each of the past four sectionals, helped the Hornets get the team to its first sectional title since 1996 Saturday night, while getting a masive weight off her class’ shoulders in the process.
Doing so, however, would not come easy.
The Hornets, who won by set scores of 18-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-13, had to come back from two sets down against one of the best teams in the state.
Angola scored six of the final seven points of the third set to get its first win of the night, a trend that continued into the fourth and the fifth. The Hornets scored 10 straight points in the fourth set to take a 19-13 lead, then scored four straight to take the lead in the fifth.
“Our block never really got going tonight, which is usually our best thing, and our passing was bad at times, but our grit and our grind was what got us through,” Ball said. “We had multiple girls go on two, three, even four-point serving runs.”
In the third, Autumn Cockroft’s fourth kill of the night sparked Angola’s run, which kills by Lee and Meyer, as well as a block by sophomore Paige Powers. An ace by Lee gave Angola the winning point.
A kill from Cait Snyder — one of her 10 total kills — sparked Angola’s 10-point run, the longest strung together by either team. Meyer followed that up with two of her team-high 19 kills before Snyder scored on an ace to give the Hornets a six-point lead.
Angola jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the tiebreaker, but saw Dwenger fight back to a 7-7 draw before kills from Meyer (2), Powers, and Snyder each scored as part of a run which gave their team an 11-7 lead.
The win advanced the Hornets to the regional at Norwell, which will be played on Saturday, when it will face Bellmont at 12 p.m.
Ball said he will give his team plenty of time to enjoy the win before prepping for the next round of the state tournament. Even then, Ball said, he won’t talk to his players too much about it. Because he believes he has a squad that can go a long way.
“They’re prepared, they’re ready for this,” Ball said. “This is a team that can win a regional and then go beyond that. What I will talk to them about is their focus, taking these games one at a time and making sure we don’t get ahead of ourselves.”
