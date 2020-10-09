GARRETT — Angola defeated Garrett 42-7 in the final game of Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division play for both teams Friday night at Memorial Field.
The Hornets (5-1, 3-1 NECC Big) dressed only 22 players, with the junior varsity gridders still in COVID-19 quarantine. But they were in control by being opportunistic. They scored four touchdowns off four Railroader turnovers.
Angola scored their first two touchdowns off turnovers and led 21-0 late in the second quarter.
The Hornets lost two offensive linemen a couple plays apart due to injury during their third scoring drive. Seniors Ashton Campagna and Coy Brames left the game late in the second quarter and did not return.
Freshman Carter Shull played on the offensive line in the second half for Angola, and Brandon Villafuerte, a mainstay on the Hornet defensive line, played a lot on the offensive front. They contributed to helping Finley Hasselman break off runs of 73, 58 and 43 yards in the second half. Those last two runs were for touchdowns.
The 43-yard scoring run and Brandon Villafuerte’s extra point with 10 minutes, 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter turned on the running clock.
Angola senior Tucker Hasselman had touchdowns on runs of 1, 80 and 7 yards and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Gage King.
Kolin Cope had a 14-yard touchdown run and Zak Klopfenstein kicked the extra point for Garrett with 1:12 left in the second quarter.
The Railroaders (2-5, 2-2) host Central Noble this coming Friday, while Angola will host Class 2A state-ranked Eastside.
