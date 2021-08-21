ALBION — The Central Noble football team got just enough Will Hoover Friday in its season opener vs. West Noble. The Charger defense probably feels like it was more than enough.
Hoover rushed the ball 18 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns to lead Central Noble a 21-14 victory over West Noble.
“He’s our X-factor,” Central Noble coach Hayden Kilgore said of Hoover. “When he goes, we go.”
Hoover rushed the ball six times for 103 yards in the second half before leg cramps forced him out with just under 10 minutes to play in the game.
Hoover had given the Cougars a 21-7 lead with a 14-yard run with 2:21 left in the third quarter.
On its next drive, West Noble drove inside the Cougar red zone, only to see Preston Diffendarfer intercept a pass on the CN 1 with 10:17 remaining in the fourth.
Hoover ran the ball for six yards to give Central Noble some breathing room, but that was to be his last appearance of the night as cramps claimed him.
On Central Noble’s next play, the Cougars lost those six yards, putting the ball back on the 1. After an incomplete pass, Central Noble was faced with a fourth-and-10 from its one.
Kilgore sent out his punting unit, with more than a few jitters himself.
“I was a little nervous in that situation,” Kilgore said
Punter Aidan Dreibelbis was in his first game punting for Central Noble. And Kilgore said his team hadn’t worked much on special teams early this season.
But Dreibelbis came through, booting the ball out to his own team’s 45-yard-line with 8:42 left in the game.
West Noble’s drive ended with another interception, this one by Layden Vice. But Central Noble eventually had to punt the ball away and West Noble took over with 5:12 to play on its own 34.
After the teams traded punts, West Noble got the ball back with 1:16 to play and promptly marched into the end zone with the scoring strike coming on a 16-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Drew Yates senior Adam Nelson.
The PAT by Julio Macias the the Chargers were within 21-14 with 41 seconds to play.
West Noble tried an onside kick, but it went out of bounds and the Cougars were able to run out the clock.
“The Hoover kid runs the ball hard,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said. “We knew that coming in. We knew they were good. First games are always the hard ones.”
This one was extra hard, Mawhorter said, because the Chargers were missing seven starters, including two with COVID, two with injuries and a couple with what the coach referred to as discipline issues.
West Noble struggled to run the ball, gaining 81 yards on 26 rushes. Central Noble rushed the ball 48 times as a team for 259 yards.
Yates completed 13 of 28 passes for 157 yards.
Central Noble sophomore quarterback Tyler Shisler after missing on his first two pass attempts, finished converting of 4 of his last 8 for 86 yards.
Central Noble’s Chase Spencer got the scoring started on a 14-yard run in the first quarter to make it 7-0.
West Noble’s Yates tied the game on a 1-yard run with 6:29 left in the third quarter.
The Cougars then went on an 80-yard-drive, getting an 18-yard completion from Shisler to Ashton Dunlap and a 23-yard completion to Ashton Smith. Hoover finished off the drive with a 12-yard run to make it 14-7 with 1:39 left in the half.
The score stayed that way until Hoover’s 14-yard run late in the third.
