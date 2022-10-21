ALBION — Churubusco scored the first two times it had the ball to take the lead early and never looked back to knock out Central Noble in Class 2A sectional high school football Friday night, 41-0.

Churubusco (8-2) will play host to Bishop Luers in a sectional semifinal next week.

Central Noble saw its season end with a 2-8 record.

Eagles’ senior Wyatt Marks rushed for three touchdowns and had 170 yards on 25 carries.

As a team, Churubusco rushed the ball 50 times for 304 yards. Central Noble had 17 yards on 18 carries.

Unable to move the ball on the ground, the Cougars took to the air, completing 13 of 28 passes for 115 yards and two interceptions.

Central Noble lost to Churubusco 42-0 in the regular season, but played perhaps its best football of the season in the first half and trailed only 14-0 midway. But the Eagles were just too strong on the ground.

Central Noble got the ball first to start the contest and had a solid first drive, stringing together three first downs before three consecutive incompletions turned the ball over on downs at the Churubusco 29.

Churubusco got the ball with 8:00 left in the first quarter and marched down the field, getting a 17-yard run from Marks in the mix, and had a second-and-six call from the 10. A pass play brought the ball to the 1, but the receiver fumbled. It was pounced on by Churubusco lineman Brandt Hurley and it was 7-0 with 4:28 remaining in the opening stanza.

Central Noble went three-and-out on its next possession, and a punt had Churubusco with the ball back on its own 24 with 3:27 left in the first.

The Eagles went on a 13-play drive, highlighted by an 18-yard reception by junior Gavin Huelsenbeck from quarterback Riley Buroff. Marks rumbled into the end zone from the 2 and it was 14-0 after Rosey Stephens extra point kick with 9:54 left in the second period.

Central Noble got a 14-yard pass on its next possession from Tyler Shisler to junior Brayden Kirchner, a 12-yard completion to junior Ethan Spencer and an 11-yard run from junior Devin Hiestand to push the ball to the Churubusco 27.

But the drive stalled.

Central Noble senior Ethan Skinner recovered a fumble on Churubusco’s next possession, but the Cougars were unable to move the ball.

Central Noble’s defense stymied the Eagles on two more possessions to end the half trailing 14-0.

In the opening two quarters, Central Noble allowed only 103 rushing yards on 24 carries.

The second half was the Wyatt Marks show. In the final two quarters, Marks carried the ball 12 times for 113 yards and two more touchdowns.

Churubusco picked up 201 rushing yards on 26 carries in the second half.

The Eagles got a 3-yard TD reception from Cullen Blake and a 43-yard run from sophomore Angelo Ianucilli to close out the scoring.

Buroff finished the game 7-of-12 passing for 83 yards.

Central Noble took the ball into Eagles territory four times.