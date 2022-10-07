Blazers clinch 4th straight NECC Small Division title
ALBION – Eastside clinched its fourth straight Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division championship with a 35-0 victory over Central Noble Friday night.
The Blazers (6-2, 4-0 NECC Small) led 28-0 at the half, then got another touchdown and extra point in the second half to activate the running clock.
Eastside will travel to Angola this coming Friday while Central Noble (2-6, 2-2) will travel to Garrett.
Fairfield 28, Lakeland 21
In Benton, the Lakers led 14-7 after one quarter. Lakeland only scored seven more points the rest of the way in an NECC Big School Division contest, and six of them came late in the fourth quarter on an Owen Troyer touchdown reception.
Lakeland (3-5, 1-3 NECC Big) travels to Bluffton to finish the regular season this coming Friday, and the Falcons (5-3, 1-3 NECC Big) will play at Churubusco after snapping a losing streak at three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.