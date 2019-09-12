LAGRANGE — Lakeland junior Keristin Roose scored three goals, and the Lakers soundly defeated Angola, 5-0, in Thursday’s Northeast Corner Conference soccer match.
Roose led her team in goals scored entering the game (15) as part of a trio that also includes senior Kylee Palmer (14 goals scored) and junior Hailey Alleshouse (7) that had combined for all but five of Lakeland’s goals scored this year.
Each of the three found the net against the Hornets, and first-year coach of the Lakers Hazbic Samir said its a product of the example the trio sets outside of game time.
“They give 150 percent in practice, and they spend so much time learning new things, new ways to play that they haven’t done before,” Samir said. “You expect them to play well and just keep getting better and better.”
Roose notched two of her goals in the first half, the initial score coming on shot from the right corner of the box after she chased down a long pass and wrestled the ball away from an Angola defender. The junior added another score with 18 minutes to play in the first half to give Lakeland a 2-0 lead at the break.
Palmer found net about 10 minutes into the second half when she sent the ball into the goal from about 20 yards out, then Alleshouse tapped one in on a rebound after the ball bounced off the crossbar after another shot attempt.
“Good things happen when you are where you’re supposed to be, and I knew in a situation like that, I needed to be up by the net so I could hit it in if it came to me,” Alleshouse said.
Roose’s final score with 7:03 remaining capped her hat trick.
The win was a display of efficient offense, Samir said, which boils down to a lot more than just scoring. The Lakers displayed crisp passing and a fast style of play that kept the Hornets on their heels and playing catchup for much of the night.
“You have to make the simple passes, you can’t over look those,” said center midfielder Brooklynn Olinger, who entered the game second on the team in assists. “When you get the ball where you’re supposed to, it helps you play fast.”
The win also served as another stake to Lakeland’s claim as one of the top teams in the NECC. The only team left without a conference loss (3-0) Thursday’s contest provided a great springboard for the Lakers’ future league matches.
“It’s always really good to beat Angola because they’re a really physical team and a tough matchup for us,” Alleshouse said. “Now we have matches against West Noble and Garrett that we can look forward to, and try to prove that we deserve to keep our titles.”
