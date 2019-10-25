ANGOLA — Standing on the court amidst a sea of purple and yellow, the euphoria created by four words shouted into a microphone — Angola volleyball, sectional champions! — and the impassioned release of three years of postseason frustration crashing the hardwood floor like a wave as students, family and staff rushed the floor, was Lloy Ball.
Ball’s stoic expression stood out as a stark contrast to his blissful surroundings. Gazing overtop of it all from his spot still near his team’s bench, the coach of the newly-crowned Hornets quickly searched out his parents, bending over to give both of them hugs before quickly making the media rounds, with some variation of the same question seemingly being asked before the rest.
How does it feel to finally defeat Bishop Dwenger and win a sectional title?
“Personally, I don’t care about championships,” Ball said.
Wait … what?
Ball continued, “But our girls do, and they should. I want them to want to achieve success and rise to the heights of their sport because they have put in the work to get there. What is most important to me is making sure I turn these girls into the best volleyball players they can be, so they are put in a position to do that.”
Ranked the seventh-best team in Class 3A entering postseason play, Ball has certainly done his part to turn Angola into a state power, as a senior class laden with talent, mixed with an infusion of young prospects, propels these Hornets forward into what could be uncharted territory – the program has never advanced past the regional round of the state tournament.
The road that travels toward those championship dreams heads south to Ossian next, where the Hornets will participate in the regional at Norwell. Angola opens play against Bellmont at 12 p.m. today.
After playing in a sectional that included four of the top 10 teams in the state, the regional round does not get much easier. Angola’s potential opponents feature a combined 85-15 record, with 10 of those losses being held by Bellmont alone.
Let’s take a look at the field of teams playing today:
No. 8 Bellmont, 22-10, 8-4 on neutral courts
The winners of the Bellmont Sectional and runners-up in the Northeast 8 Conference, the Squaws got themselves back on track midseason, finishing the season 19-3 after an early-season five-game skid plummeted its record to 3-7 within less than a month of the season starting. Among those wins was a 3-2 victory over the Hornets on Oct. 5.
The Squaws are an offensive juggernaut that can keep pace with the spiking prowess of the Hornets, averaging 12 kills per set. Senior Emilee Scheumann leads the team with 367 kills, while junior Sophie Krull contributes 291 with senior Liz Scheumann (174) and sophomore Meg Saalfrank (146) also totaling triple-digit kills.
Bellmont is also incredibly efficient with its attacks. Scheumann, on average, spikes a kill on 51.1 percent of her attacking attempts. For reference, Angola’s most efficient spiker, Cait Snyder, has a kill percentage of 46.1. Liz Scheumann hits them at a 49.6-percent clip, while Krull does so at 41 percent.
Liz Scheumann also has an impressive 60 blocks this season, 10 more than Autumn Cockroft’s 50 she tallied this year.
The Squaws is battle-tested after defeating No. 9 Muncie Burris in the sectional championship game. They’ll despite having the most losses in the regional, they’ll be as tough a test as any for Angola.
No. 12 Northwestern, 32-2, 14-1 on neutral courts
Winners of the sectional at Western High and champions of the Hoosier Valley Conference, the Tigers from Kokomo field the best record in the regional and also the most explosive, averaging 13 kills per set this season.
Senior Madison Layden (a 6-foot-1 Purdue basketball commit) has had an unreal season, totaling 553 kills on a 55.5 percentage, 47 aces, 71 blocks and 335 digs. She spearheads a trio of dymanic Tigers players which also includes senior Klair Merrell (226 kills, 44 aces, 281 digs) and freshman McKenna Layden (205 kills). Sophomore Leah Carter also tallied 70 blocks.
The Tigers have been about as dominant as a team can be this season, recording 30 shutout wins in their 34 games. Its other two wins came by 3-1 scores. Its two losses this season came during the Mishawaka Invitational, when it fell to the host school and Carmel.
The Tigers’ abilities will be tested in an opening-round match against NorthWood that should be as good a match as you will see all year.
No. 5 NorthWood, 31-3, 14-1 on neutral courts
Perhaps the favorite to advance to the semistate round – at least based on state rankings — all three of the Panthers’ losses came in the first week of the season, including two losses to Class 4A power Penn, who is playing today in the LaPorte Regional. NortrhWood has since rattled off 28 consecutive wins, 25 coming in shutouts.
The Panthers are led by 6-1 senior Maddy Payne who leads the team with 378 kills and an astounding 94 blocks. Not the most explosive team offensively in the field, the Panthers make up the difference with stellar defensive play, including totaling more than 1,600 digs (the most in the regional) and 165 total blocks.
Winners of the Wawasee Sectional and Northern Lakes Conference, the Panthers have the type of deep and experienced team that can do battle with the Hornets in a possible championship-match showdown. They’ll have their work cut out for them, though, just to get to that point.
