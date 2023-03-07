NAPPANEE — March 6 is a day with meaning to West Noble’s and NorthWood’s boys basketball programs.

March 6, 2020.

The Chargers were knocked out in the semifinal round by the Panthers in a 55-32 defeat as NorthWood went on to win sectionals.

March 6, 2021.

West Noble had just beaten Lakeland the night before to host NorthWood in the sectional championship, only to come up short 46-40 as the Panthers won their second straight sectional.

March 6, 2023.

Déjà vu.

The Class 3A No. 7 West Noble Chargers and No. 1 Northwood Panthers met for the second time this season after the Chargers had beaten Lakeland two nights earlier to make it to the title game.

While the Chargers wanted to put those demons of losing to NorthWood to bed, it was not to be as the Panthers showed just why they are the top team in Class 3A.

It was close in the first half, but West Noble never led and the Panthers outscored it 34-7 in the second half to win 57-24 and clinch their fourth consecutive sectional championship, third over the Chargers.

“They’re really good obviously,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said of NorthWood. “I thought it was tough and as physical as they were playing, they get you out of everything that you want to do. I thought we got some good looks but we just couldn’t finish them. Their physicality just changed the game.”

The defense of the Panthers made it tough for the Chargers to get any good looks from three-point range, as they failed to knock down amy for the game.

They also couldn’t match NorthWood’s physicality enough to get to the free-throw line, going 2-for-7 on the night and failing to have anyone score in double figures.

West Noble’s five scorers were Austin Cripe (8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals), Bradyn Barth (6 points, 7 rebounds, Nevin Phares (6 points), Luke Schermerhorn and Ayden Zavala (2 points each).

Meanwhile, all five players who scored for NorthWood: Ian Raasch (16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists), Ethan Wolfe (11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals), Cade Brenner (10 points, 5 steals), Tyler Raasch (10 points, 7 rebounds) and J.J. Payne (10 points) all scored in double figures.

NorthWood got a big momentum boost early in the first quarter when Tyler Raasch threw down an alley-oop dunk to go up 11-4 that sent the Panther Pit into a frenzy.

Aside from tying the game at 2-2 in the first, the Chargers never tied or led during the game, with the closest they got was trailing 23-17 at halftime.

Out of the locker room, the Panthers outscored West Noble 12-2 n third and never gave them a shot in the fourth.

Marsh and NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe are all too familiar foes in both the regular season and the postseason, with Marsh’s first two years coaching the Chargers ending in those first two sectional losses to the Panthers.

The current senior classes are also familiar with each other, as they were freshmen in the first meeting and have matched up seven times in the last four years.

In that span, West Noble is 1-6 against the Panthers and 0-3 in the tournament. NorthWood leads the all-time tournament series 10-1, with the only Chargers victory coming on Mar. 5, 2010.

“We better get a different date next year,” Marsh joked.

But now, the Chargers, who have yet to win a sectional in school history, will have to wait another year before getting another opportunity, and will have to do so without their group of seniors: Cripe, Phares, Schermerhorn, Zavala, Derek Slone and Noah Dubea.

“They’re not the only ones, but they carried a lot of the weight for what we were able to do this year,” Marsh said. “Tonight doesn’t take away from the fact that with 21 wins, we tied a 51-year-old record. Conference tourney and regular season titles. Hasn’t been done in 51 years. These guys have done extremely special things this season.”

Cripe also graduates as West Noble’s all-time leading scorer after consolidation, ending his career with 1,666 points.

“Austin Cripe is a guy that any coach would want on his team,” Marsh said. “He’s a kid that just knows what he wanted, and that was to play basketball and he worked his butt off to do it. Like I’ve said, I’ll take him back in a heartbeat and I’m going to miss him.”

The Panthers (24-2) will now play No. 8 Lake Station in the regional championship at South Bend Washington on Saturday, while the Chargers end their season at 21-4.