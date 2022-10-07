NEW HAVEN — It was the Donovan Williams and Mylan Graham show in New Haven on Friday.

The East Noble Knights were heavily outmatched by the pairing, as quarterback Williams and junior receiver and Alabama recruit Graham connected in the end zone three times to lead the Bulldogs to a 37-14 victory and give the Knights their fourth straight loss for the first time since 2001.

Graham led the Bulldogs with seven catches for 148 yards, while Williams was 16-for-26 with 235 yards, four touchdown passes and two interceptions. Graham’s touchdown catches were for 51, 26 and 33 yards.

The Knights wasted zero time getting into the end zone at the start of the game, however, scoring after just three plays to take a 7-0 lead 1:10 into the game.

It started when senior Trevor Marcellus had a strong kick return to his team’s own 39-yard line to start the game, followed by a huge 43-yard run to the Bulldogs’ 18 by junior Tyson Reinbold.

A facemask by New Haven moved East Noble to the nine, which led to junior quarterback Zander Brazel punching the ball in.

For New Haven’s first two offensive drives, the Bulldogs turned the ball back over to the Knights, the first an interception by sophomore Dylan Krehl at the Knights 43, and the second a fumble recovery five and a half minutes later by junior Ben Barker at the Knights 27.

East Noble couldn’t capitalize on either turnover, as the Bulldogs tied the game at 7-7 when Williams found Graham for a 51-yard touchdown pass with 27.1 seconds left in the first.

The second quarter was controlled by New Haven, who intercepted a Brazel pass and chewed six minutes of clock on a 90-yard drive, leading to a pair of touchdowns that were both called back on penalties. East Noble stopped the third potential score to keep the game tied at halftime.

The Knights took a 14-7 lead with 7:17 left in the third have Brazel scored his second rushing TD of the night, this one on a 16-yard keeper.

Unfortunately for East Noble, it was all downhill from there, as the Bulldogs took a 15-14 lead at the 3:27 mark of the quarter following Graham’s second score and a 2-point conversion by him on a fake field goal.

The Bulldogs scored again before the end of the third to lead 22-14 and tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth, the latter of which was a 7-yard run by Tre Bates followed by a 2-point conversion from James Hardy the IV.

Brazel was 7-for-16 passing for 44 yards and an interception, with Reinbold as his lead receiver, making one catch for 17 yards.

On the ground, Krehl led with 12 carries for 92 yards, followed by Michael Mosley (6 carries, 60 yards) and Reinbold (13 carries, 46 yards).

It was the first win by the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-3 NE8) over the Knights (3-5, 2-4 NE8) since 2016.

The Knights travel to Bellmont for the final game of the regular season next Friday.