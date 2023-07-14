LAGRANGE — The Lakers have two new athletic coaches.

James Benson, a 2015 Garrett High School graduate, was approved as the Lakeland girls basketball coach at Wednesday’s school board meeting, after Dale Gearheart stepped down following three years with the program.

An assistant for John Bodey’s boys team at Central Noble for seven years and an assistant for Bob Lapadot’s girls team this past season, Benson was going to be an assistant for Bodey’s girls team at Garrett this upcoming season until the opportunity in LaGrange came knocking on his door.

“It kind of started at a summer league game,” Benson said. “I had heard because Dale was there and we kind of talked and he told me he was thinking about resigning. I talked with my wife and we felt it was a good opportunity, so when the position opened up, I put my name in there, got in here and it felt great right away. It just felt natural.”

Under the tutelage of Bodey with the Cougars, Benson oversaw three Northeast Corner Conference tournament championship teams, two sectional championship teams and a Class 2A state runner-up team, while with Garrett oversaw Lapadot’s sectional-winning team in Lapadot’s final year before retiring from coaching, a year that Benson said was one of Lapadot’s greatest coaching jobs he was able to see.

Not only did he oversee winning teams, but Benson also helped coached up Central Noble’s all-time leading scorer in current University of Wisconsin player Connor Essegian, before seeing Garrett’s all-time leading scorer Bailey Kelham off in her final season.

“Without John or Bob, I don’t get this position,” he said. “From the time I was a sophomore in high school, I was a 5-feet., 10-inches post player. Duke and North Carolina weren’t exactly coming into Bateman Gym to watch me play. John and I had a conversation my sophomore year where I told him I wanted to be a coach and he’s kind of groomed me for this moment now. He’s been influential in so many ways.”

Benson continued, “And then with Bob, this last year really gave me the confidence to know that it’s time for me to lead my own program and he helped me was so many little things. It was great to see a different perspective and that was truly one of my favorite years coaching and it’s helped me get to this point.

Before he met with his Laker girls for the first time, Benson said that he was expecting a fresh start for these girls, knowing full well of the talent that he will be inheriting while also doing things a little differently than his predecessors.

“Five out of the last six years, they’ve had winning seasons, so we’re not exactly starting from scratch,” he said. “It’s hard replacing girls like Peyton Hartsough and Alivia Rasler as two all-conference players, but we have Olivia Oman, one of the best shooters in the area, which is a great place to start. I really expect some growth from Dulce Canedo and we have a great athlete in Takya Wallace. So we have building blocks and return four girls that have started at least one game, so we have a lot of experience.”

After meeting with the team Thursday night, Benson said that there were some nerves with them at first because they didn’t know what to expect with a new coach. But once they talked, they felt better and understood the changes that needed to be made.

“It went well!” Benson said, “It was good to finally meet with them and actually get to talk with them. The biggest thing I told them was there needed to be belief that they can do the things that we have set out to do and it was a positive first step towards building the kind of culture we want to build.”

For his coaching staff, Benson is retaining Erica Fair, who will be his junior varsity coach, and Ben Brown, who is returning as an assistant.

“I’ve already met with my coaching staff, and we’re really excited about some of the changes we’re going to make,” he said. “They have built-in relationships with these girls, so as I’m kind of playing catch-up and getting to know them, there’s going to be people they’re already familiar with, so I’m glad for that.”

Benson had applied for four previous openings at other schools, and it was on the fifth attempt that Lakeland’s selection committee offered him the position.

He outlasted two other candidates who were selected for the interview portion of the application process, with Lakeland athletic director Ryan Yoder saying it was Benson’s preparation and energy that stood out to the selection committee made up of softball coach Katie Bowman, volleyball coach Stephanie Dunkel, football coach Ryan O’Shea, principal Jason Schackow and Yoder.

“Every member of the group was impressed by how he could speak with a lot of confidence about what he wanted to do basketball-wise,” Yoder said. “What he wanted to do with practices, what he wanted to work on first, and he had a plan not just for the high school but for the youth programs as well.”

Yoder added, “He also saw this job as something he really wants to invest in, not just in the short term, but for years to come. He describes coaching as teaching and creating positive relationships with kids, and that just matches up really well with how I feel about it, too, and that stood out to me and to the committee.”

Benson’s willingness to invest in the program for years to come is no surprise to those that know him. It has been his dream to be a basketball head coach ever since he was playing with the Railroaders in high school, and now he’ll get the opportunity to coach against his former coach in Bodey and former teammate Jared Estep, the head girls coach at Lakewood Park.

“I just want to thank all the players I’ve coached over the years as I’ve been very fortunate to coach a lot of great talent,” Benson said. “I’m not in this position without all the players, whether they were the leading scorer or a role player on the bench, as well as my wife Hannah for all the support. She’s been with me every step of the way and has always been supportive of my goals. They were my why and Jake Clifford is looking down and smiling. But I’m very grateful for the past, what’s led to this moment, and I’m excited for the future.”

In the same meeting, Dagoberto Munoz was promoted from volunteer assistant coach to head boys soccer coach following Lincoln McDonald’s resignation last month.

“He was already familiar with Lakeland and familiar with most of the kids and did a lot of work with them throughout the offseason,” Yoder said of Munoz. “He’s done a great job encouraging them to come out and try it if they were kind of on the fence about not playing next year. He really wants to see them do well and see the program do well.”

Yoder credited Munoz for being able to keep the numbers high in participation for Lakeland, with about 18 to 20 kids participating for most of the summer.

“That’s a pretty good bump of probably six or eight kids from where we ended last season at as far as high school. Just heading into next year with really good participation and kids that are showing up and are excited about playing, we’re in a pretty good place to start the year,” Yoder said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what happens this year for the boys team.”