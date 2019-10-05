LIGONIER — The focus early was on Colton Cripe. The Chargers senior was running in second place, leading a pack of runners that included two of Cripe’s teammates and four from Westview in the top 10.
As the race wore on, Cripe slipped a bit, but those behind him picked it up, helping the West Noble boys cross country team to a win in Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference meet.
The Chargers scored 38 points, edging Westview’s 42. The No. 4 and 5 runners for West Noble, Austin Cripe and Nathan Mast, were the difference in the race. With the Chargers and Warriors each placing three in the top eight finishers, Cripe and Mast finished in 10th and 11th place, respectively, besting their Warriors counterparts, Anthony Sanchez and Lyndon Miller, who came in at 15th and 17th.
“They’ve really improved considerably this year, and they’re a big reason why I believe we are one of the better teams in the state,” said West Noble coach Rusty Emmert said Mast and Cripe.
Overall, all seven of the Chargers’ runners finished in the top 15. Even the runners who didn’t score, Michael Weaver and Isaac Flora, finished 12th and 13th in a dominant display by the host team.
Colton Cripe’s fourth-place finish led the Chargers, finishing in 16:33.86, with Abraham Longoria (5th, 16:49.13), Grant Flora (8th, 17:04.11) and Austin Cripe (10th, 17:10.22) all finishing in the top 10. Mast came in at 17:21.84, followed by Weaver (17:22.69) and Isaac Flora (17:22.75).
A runner-up finish by Remington Carpenter (16:23.91) led Westview, with Spencer Carpenter (3rd, 16:25.72) and Anthony Schwartz (7th, 17:03.31) finishing in the top 10. Sanchez (17:30.29) and Miller (17:56.18) also scored.
Overall, Angola’s Izaiah Steury won the boys’ race with a time of 16:08.16. Eastside senior Gezahagne Biddle (16:55.88) placed sixth, Lakeland junior Lucas Begly (17:08.64) finished ninth and Churubusco’s Eli Lantz (17:41.8) placed 15th, rounding out the top runners.
The Angola girls team won its race with a score of 55, claiming its third straight conference title. This one was a bit different, though, said coach Brad Peterson.
“The last two meets have been really close,” he said. “Last year we tied, then the year before it was a two-point margin. This time it was a lot more spread out.”
That’s because a 12-point margin separated the Hornets from runner-up Fairfield (67) and third-place finisher West Noble (71).
The Hornets were boosted by strong performances from Hannah Blum and Samantha Biernat, both of whom began to bounce back in a big way during the race.
Blum, who finished in 20:56.06, shaved nearly two minutes off of times she had previously been running in recent events. Biernat, who had struggled with health earlier in the year, began working her way back into form as one of the area’s best.
“Hannah has been running in the 22’s, and we weren’t really sure why, because she is capable of being a lot better than that,” Peterson said, “so it was good to see her kind of get back into form here.
“Moving forward, Sam will be key. She’s getting back into shape after being out earlier in the year, and you started to see that (Saturday).”
It was the kind of overall performance by the Hornets that Peterson has come to expect, placing four runners in the top 15, and three in the top 10. Senior Taylor Clemens (20:08.63) and freshman Gracynn Hinkley (20:10.95) finished second and third in the race, with Blum coming in eighth and Biernat 14th (21:36.09). The team’s fifth runner, Ashley Villa Romero, placed 31st (23:22.36).
Fairfield’s Carol Haldeman (19:33.84) blazed to the race’s top finish, powering the second-place Falcons. West Noble senior Yarency Murillo (20:31) came in fourth, Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong (20:42.31) and Madilyn Malcolm (20:55.6) were fifth and seventh and Fremont’s Grace Schmucker (9th, 21:09.02) and Westview’s Deann Fry (10th, 21:10.6) rounded out the top 10.
Also finishing in the top 15 were Garrett’s Valencia Placencia (12th, 21:18.63), West Noble’s Gabrielle Foreman (13th, 21:30.74) and Fremont’s Natalie Gochenour (15th, 21:50.47).
West Noble will also host a sectional meet on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
