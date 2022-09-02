FREMONT — The Fremont High School football team came into Friday night’s Homecoming game against North Central (Ohio) riding high on a two-game winning streak to start the 2022 season.

But Fremont ran into a tough North Central squad in its first varsity season and fell to the visitors, 38-8.

Fremont (2-1) had no answer for North Central on offense or defense, as North Central, despite only having 20 players on their roster, dominated both sides of the ball all night long.

North Central (2-1) got first-half TDs through the air on a 4-yard pass from Gage Kidston to Sam Moore and on a 10-yard TD run by Joe Burt.

North Central added a critical score right before halftime on a Pick Six by Jake Turner that sent the visitors into the locker room up 24-0. With North Central scheduled to get the ball to start the second half, the play was a huge swing.

Fremont roared to life after getting a key stop from its defense on North Central’s opening drive of the second half. Zak Pica picked off a North Central pass and engineered Fremont’s first real drive of the night, culminating in a 10-yard TD pass from Pica to Gage Cope. With 5:19 left in the third, Fremont made it a 2-possession game at 24-8.

But Fremont’s defense could not stop North Central on the ensuing drive, and North Central scored again on another Joe Burt run to get back out to a 24-point lead at 32-8.

North Central added its final points with 8:54 left in regulation on a Joe Burt 1-yard TD run – his third of the night.

Fremont drove to the North Central 4 in the game’s final two minutes before the drive stalled and North Central took over on downs to run out the clock.

Fremont travels north to face Erie Mason (Mich.) next Friday night.