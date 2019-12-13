BRUSHY PRAIRIE – A 3-pointer from the right corner by senior guard Mackensie Rieke swished through the net with four seconds remaining, giving Eastside its first lead of the game against Prairie Heights Friday night.
Sullivan Kessler dribbled the ball up the court with 13 seconds ticking away off the clock and moved her defender out of position before passing to Rieke. Kessler then fell to the ground, pounding the hardwood with closed fists as the Eastside stands erupted with applause.
The Blazers have a knack for winning games like this.
The Eastside girls basketball team trailed by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter, and played the final three minutes and 13 seconds of Friday’s basketball game with Prairie Heights in the double bonus, but still came away with the win, 45-42.
“I really can’t explain it. We sure don’t try to play games this close,” said Blazers coach Mike Lortie, his dark green shirt soaked from a celebratory bath in the locker room. “It’s just a lot of guts and a lot of heart. These girls leave it all out on the court for each other.”
Lortie said the final play might have been a little rushed – he would have preferred less time left on the clock – but it happened just as he drew it up.
Rieke hadn’t scored a point until that fourth quarter, when she netted three the old-fashioned way to bring her team within six, 36-30. Lortie said that was all he needed to see from his senior, who he then trusted to take the most important shot of the game.
“She got going with that basket and free throw, and I knew that, if given the opportunity, she would come through for us. I trust her in any situation.”
Kessler led the Blazers with 14 points, one of three Blazers to score in double figures, joining junior forward Taylor Richards (11) and junior center Ally King (10).
Sophomore forward Kennedy Kugler’s double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds sparked the Panthers, who began the night with a fast start thanks, in part, to her rebounding and post defense which forced the Blazers into three straight turnovers to begin the game – Heights turned those takeaways into an 8-0 lead before Eastside got on the board.
Sophomore guard Alayna Boots added 12 points, including nine from range, while senior Alexis German added 10 points and a team-high three assists.
Heights’ largest lead came in the second quarter, and eight-point advantage, 22-14, after a post bucket from Kugler.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Panthers (5-6, 3-3), while Eastside (8-1, 4-1) increased its own streak to four games while taking sole possession of second place in the Northeast Corner Conference standings with the win.
The Blazers will look for their fifth straight win Tuesday, hosting Lakewood Park.
Heights will visit DeKalb on Tuesday in a bid to get back in the win column.
