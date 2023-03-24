College Women's Lacrosse

Thunder home match against Mount. St. Joseph canceled

ANGOLA — Today's women's lacrosse home game between Trine University and Mount St. Joseph University has been cancelled.

The Thunder will be in action at home on Sunday, March 26 at 11 a.m. against Edgewood College. The team's three seniors: Josie Prince, Ella Dougherty and Peri Darmofal will be honored prior to play.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Weather forces changes to Trine's weekend plans

MONTGOMERY, Ill. — The Trine University baseball team is traveling to Illinois this weekend for the Buona Beef Restaurants Classic, and the teams have announced changes to the schedule due to inclement weather forecasts.

The Thunder will now play Aurora University in a road doubleheader on Sunday, with a first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. (12 p.m. CST).

The original games with North Central College (Saturday) and Saint Mary's College (Sunday) have been cancelled.