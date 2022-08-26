NAPPANEE — East Noble was battle-tested Friday night to say the least.

It wasn’t unexpected, though, as the Knights always seems to go to war whenever they and the NorthWood Panthers match up.

The latest meeting was no different, as East Noble trailed for the entire first half before taking its first lead late in the third quarter, though three turnovers helped the Class 4A No. 7 Panthers to consistently swing the momentum right back in their favor to come away with a 35-14 victory.

“I’m excited,” Knights coach Luke Amstutz said of his initial thoughts after the game. “I know that’s a really good team we just played and I know that wasn’t a 35-14 game. People are going to look at the score and think we got it handed to us, but we were in that game to win it.”

Both teams were slow out of the starting gates, with each stalling on their first drives and having to punt.

On East Noble’s second drive, the Knights avoided disaster after a mishandled snap on a punt resulted in the ball being kicked from their end zone to their own 38 with 5:18 left in the quarter.

NorthWood capitalized on the error, with kicker Dominic De Freitas making a 36-yard field goal at the 2:43 mark.

The Knights had the ball for less than a minute in their next possession, when a sack to quarterback Zander Brazel resulted in a fumble and recovery by the Panthers at East Noble’s 21-yard line.

That led to another Panthers field goal with 11:47 until halftime, this one from 26 yards out to give NorthWood a 6-0 lead.

“We had two mistakes that destroyed us,” Amstutz said. “But we’re an inexperienced team and we’re going to make some inexperienced plays.”

One more mistake in the first half came to bite the Knights with under eight minutes to go until the break, when a pass by Brazel was intercepted by Panther Jayvion Stokes.

On the first play of NorthWood’s drive, a halfback pass by NiTareon Tuggle was completed to J.J. Payne for a 49-yard touchdown at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter to lead 13-0.

East Noble finally broke through with 33.8 seconds left, with the Knights marching 51 yards down the field in 1:36, ending with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Brazel to sophomore Alex Brennan.

Coming out of the locker room and after stopping NorthWood on their first possession of the half, the Knights didn’t deter from using the running game they used to beat Plymouth a week ago, using an evenly balanced attack from multiple running backs to chew 7:08 off the clock.

East Noble took its first lead of the game when sophomore Dylan Krehl punched it in from seven yards to go up 14-13 with 3:15 remaining in the third.

“Us being able to stay in this game was the clock,” Amstutz said. “We’re so inexperienced at receiver that we have to be able to run the ball to set up some of that stuff, and I thought our offensive line did a great job, and our defense played outstanding.”

Unfortunately for the Knights, it was an extremely short lead, as NorthWood’s Tuggle returned the ensuing kick return 80 yards all the way back to the house to give the lead right back to the Panthers, making it 21-14 following a successful 2-point conversion by Ethan Evers. Evers then increased the lead by 14 with 11:29 to go with a seven-yard rushing touchdown.

The last gasp for the Knights came on 4th and 14 at NorthWood’s 21-yard line with 3:40 remaining, turning the ball over on downs. The Panthers ended it with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Keegin Stats following Brazel’s second interception of the game.

Despite the loss, East Noble outgained the Panthers 262-215 and ran 72 plays to NorthWood’s 43.

Brazel was 13-for-23 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown. Krehl was the leading rusher for the Knights, totaling 74 yards on 14 carries and Brennan was the leading receiver, catching three passes for 39 yards.

“Playing road games in this environment is not easy,” Amstutz said. “NorthWood may be the No. 2 or No. 3 team in 4A by the time the season is done, and we did a lot of great things against a team with a lot of talent. We have a lot to build on and a lot to move forward with.”

East Noble begins Northeast 8 Conference play next Friday at Huntington North. The Vikings (1-1) defeated Jay County 34-14 Friday night.