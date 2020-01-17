EMMA — In a game where possessions were key, defensive stops were aplenty and scoring runs were precious, it was the Fairfield girls basketball team that was able to close out Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinal game, played at Westview High School.
Brea Garber scored 13 points and Brooke Sanchez added eight as the Falcons’ offense ended the game on a 16-2 run, while Fairfield’s defense forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers and its 2-3 zone suffocated Fremont’s offense in the Eagles’ 35-22 loss.
“I’ll be honest, I thought we panicked,” said Fremont coach Scott Sprague.
That panic was evident after Fairfield hit on back-to-back 3-pointers to pull ahead by seven points midway through the final quarter. The Eagles rushed shots, forced passes committed several unnecessary fouls down the stretch as they felt a game that once was firmly in their control suddenly slip away.
“It was a possession game, and there were several times when we threw those possessions away,” Sprague said. “I get it, we were frustrated offensively, 22 points is the lowest we’ve scored this year.”
Fremont’s 22 points scored is the fewest since it was held to 20 points on Nov. 16, 2018, and a lot of that is due to just good defense by the Falcons. Only three Eagles players scored in the game, and only one scored more than five points.
Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont’s leading scorer, was held scoreless, while its front court was suffocated by the Falcons’ interior zone. Senior Maddie Beeman (5 points) was the only post player to score, while forwards Sam Kuhn, Madelyn Cress and Sydney Applegate were a combined 0-for-7 from the field in a game where the Eagles shot just 2-of-13 on two-point shots.
Despite those struggles, though, the Eagles led for much of the game.
Senior guard Grace Schmucker scored 14 points, including shooting 4-of-6 on 3-pointers, to keep her team in the game. When Fremont needed a bucket, it was Schmucker who got it Friday night.
After Fairfield pulled ahead by four to start the second quarter, Schmucker connected on her second triple of the game to ignite a 10-1 that saw the Eagles take a 15-10 lead. Again in the third, her third shot from deep nullified a 6-0 Falcons run and put Fremont back ahead by two points. And, in the fourth, Schmucker opted to put the ball on the floor, weaving her way through traffic to create enough room to flip up a floater in the paint, which gave her team its last lead of the night, 20-19.
“I thought that was her most impressive shot of the game,” Sprague said of Schmucker’s final bucket.
The development of Schmucker as a reliable offensive threat has been one of the better developments for Sprague’s team this season. After recording only a single game as a junior with plus-30 percent shooting from deep, Schmucker leads the Eagles this season with a 42-percent clip from range. Her 14 points matched her second-highest total of the season and, while, the performance was marred by a loss, it showed plenty to get excited about down the stretch.
“Gracie doesn’t lack for confidence in much, but if there’s one thing she has lacked confidence in, it would be her shooting,” Sprague said. “Hopefully, with the way she has been playing this season, that goes away.
“(Friday night), this was a game where we knew we were going to need 5-6 points from about five different players to get the win. Obviously that didn’t happen, and we’re never happy to lose, but she showed a lot of good in leading the team.”
With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Eagles (9-9) will return to their home court on Monday, hosting Canterbury (2-12).
