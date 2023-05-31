KENDALLVILLE — For the first time in 12 years, East Noble’s softball team played in a regional championship game.

The Knights were playing for a chance to win their first regional championship since last having the opportunity at Class 4A in 2011, and it was their first attempt in Class 3A since 2001.

“I think we did a really good job and we came to play,” Knights coach Jessica Hull said. “Today, they were like ‘we’re going to do this’, so it was really, really fun to see them compete at a high level.”

But Leo senior Ellie Sauder’s pitching prowess and the Class 3A No. 1 Lions (25-1 overall) were not about to allow themselves to be the first regional team to fall to the Knights, winning 6-0 for their second straight regional title.

Strikeout.

After strikeout.

After strikeout.

Sauder is Leo’s second leading pitcher in school history with 457 strikeouts and counting, striking out 15 Knights, including 10 in a row, Tuesday night.

It was her third straight game with double digit strikeouts after she finished with 14 against Heritage in a sectional championship game and 11 against Bishop Dwenger in the sectional semifinals.

“We just got in a habit of trying to pull an outside pitch, at least it seemed like that from my angle,” Hull said. “In our sectional, the pitching wasn’t as top tier as this, so I think going from that to this was a big jump, but also we just swung at bad pitches, sometimes because of what the umpire called the pitch before and we didn’t want to strike out.”

The Lions opened the game with a 1-0 lead after Sydney Tackett doubled to left field in the first at-bat of the game, scoring when Joslynn Peters put the ball in play, reaching on an error.

East Noble had some early offense with back-to-back singles from Elliot Rouch and Bailea Bortner, but Sadie Helmkamp would ground out to first for the first out and Sauder would begin her strikeout streak, giving her team plenty of time to build on their lead.

The fourth inning was brutal for the Knights defensively, giving up five runs, three of them off of two errors and one off of a passed ball, to trail 6-0.

Lena Vigginno first reached base for the Lions on a single to begin the inning, advancing to third two plays later before scoring on a passed ball.

Eden Roberts succeeded on a squeeze bunt in the following at-bat to score Carley Funk, reaching base herself.

Tackett would then bunt and reach base on an error that allowed Sara Hoeppner to score and go up 4-0, leading to a pop fly by Leah May that was dropped to score both Roberts and Tackett.

“If we could go back, I’d think that’d be the one to take away,” Hull said. “We were making plays, but that wasn’t our top defense and that wasn’t the level that we could play. You take away those unearned runs and it’s a much different game there at the end.

In the bottom of the inning, after striking out for the 10th time, Cady Smith broke through for the Knights with a single, leading to a walk by Laney Schlichtenmyer to put two runners on base for the first time since the first inning, but they were unable to do further damage.

Mackenzie Arroyo came in the seventh to close the game out for the Lions, and there was a bit of drama when the Knights loaded the bases with one out with walks by Schlichtenmyer and Emerson Rhodes and a single by Abby Alwine, but Arroyo would strike out Hadleigh Eling and pop out Elliott Rouch to center field and end the game.

Alwine pitched all seven innings for the Knights, giving up two earned runs, striking out four and walking two batters.

East Noble graduates five seniors: Helmkamp, Smith, Schlichtenmyer, Rouch and Hailey Stacy.

“For our seniors, they got their first sectional win this year and our first championship in 12 years, so we haven’t been in a position like this before,” Hull said. “Our senior class has meant so much to this program especially coming back off covid. We kind of were just like lost little puppy dogs, especially last year, as we didn’t have a lot of senior leadership with only one senior. I just want to thank them for all the hard work that they’ve put in.”

Hull continued, “I think it’s been a fantastic season. The girls really stepped up to the challenge and competed every game. We batted around .285 last year, and minus this game, we were at .385 last I checked. We were firing on all cylinders this year and it was a lot of fun to watch them.