CHURUBUSCO — The Bishop Luers Knights had the running and passing game going Friday night vs. the Churubusco Eagles in a Class 2A sectional football contest.

It was too much for the Eagles to overcome, as Luers cruised to a 42-9 victory.

The Knights (6-5) will play next Friday against Eastside in Butler.

Churubusco ended its season at 8-3.

Bishop Luers scored touchdowns on its first six possessions before bringing in its reserves late in the contest.

Bishop Luers quarterback Charlie Stanski completed 17-of-21 passes for 182 yards. The Knights also rushed the ball with good success, gaining 164 yards on 25 carries.

Luers was led on the ground by junior Gio Jimenez who carried the ball seven times for 75 yards.

Churubusco rushed the ball 42 times for 164 yards. The Eagles had 61 passing yards.

Senior Wyatt Marks rushed the ball 24 times for 88 hard-earned yards for Churubusco. Senior quarterback Riley Buroff had 29 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown..

Buroff, who had been playing with a noticeable limp, left the game late.

Luers took the opening kickoff and marched 62 yards on eight plays, taking the lead at 7-0 on a 1-yard run by Jamarion Jackson to take a 7-0 lead with 9:55 remaining in the first quarter.

Churubusco took over on its own 20 and responded.

Marks carried the ball for three yards. Buroff then hit Kameron Rinker for a 13-yard pass to move the ball to the 44.

Buroff ran for 1 on the next play, the Marks gained 11 on the ground. Rinker followed with a 13-yard run and the Eagles were in business at the Luers 20.

Buroff ran for 2 yards, then Marks picked up 4, setting up a third-and-4 call from the 14.

Junior Ethan Smith ran for 10 yards to push the ball to the 4.

Buroff ran it in on the next play. Rosie Stephens booted the extra point and the game was tied at 7 with 5:11 to play in the first.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, it turned out to be their best drive of the night.

Luers took the lead back on its ensuing possession, with R.J. Hogue marching it in from the 1 to make it 14-7 with 2:38 remaining in the first.

Churubusco picked up a first down on its next drive, but it stalled and the Eagles punted.

Luers scored on a 1-yard run on its next drive to take a 21-7 lead with 10:03 left in the half.

Churubusco drove the ball well on its next possession, moving from its own 20 to the Luers 30. But on a fourth down call, Buroff was sacked to turn the ball over on downs with 3:21 remaining until half.

Stanski led the Knights down the field, and they took a 28-7 lead on a 19-yard pass from Stanski to Brayden McInturf with 14 seconds left in the second.

In the first half, Stanski was 13-for-17 for 132 yards. The Knights also had 125 rushing yards in the first half on 17 carries.

Churubuscoo had 137 first-half yards.

The lead grew to 35-7 on a 13-yard run by Hogue with 8:20 left in the third, then 42-7 on a 3-yard run by Mickey Daring with 11:22 left in the contest.

Churubusco got a safety late in game to end the scoring.