ANGOLA — In a match that featured 27 tied scores and 14 lead changes through the first three sets, the Trine women’s volleyball team needed only a single Madison Munger kill to build an insurmountable lead in the fourth.
Munger tallied 21 of Trine’s 57 total kills and helped spark a third-set rally as the No. 3-seeded Thunder defeated No. 6 St. Mary’s College, 3-1, in the opening round of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Tuesday at Hershey Hall. Trine will play No. 2 Hope College in a semifinal game on Friday at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The Belles (3-5 in MIAA play) defeated Trine (5-3) in a regular season matchup just four days earlier.
The Thunder entered the final set on the heels of a seven-point rally at the end of the third set which swung momentum in favor of the home team. Trailing 18-20, a Munger kill sparked a run which saw two more kills by Sarah Toles and Jaqueline Baughman, and Toles added a block as well.
Munger scored the first point of the fourth set on a cross-court kill spiked from the left side of the net, and the Thunder rolled to the final set win of a 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 victory.
The rest of the match, though, was not as easy. Trine fought back from a 0-4 hole to start the game, and tied the first set seven times before taking its first lead of the night, 13-12.
That second and third sets followed much of the same script, with a combined 18 tied scores and nine lead changes between them. The difference, largely, was in Trine’s scoring depth.
In addition to Munger, Toles added 12 kills while Chloe Behm and Becca Moon each contributed nine. By comparison, the Belles’ top scoring duo of Nicole Lukens and Megan Collantes tallied 17 and 13 kills, respectively, and Lindsey Pelletier added 11, but only three other St. Mary’s players scored, with no one tallying more than five kills.
