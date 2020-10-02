OSSIAN — It’s not uncommon for some football teams to shoot off fireworks in hopes of a fast start to the game.
Norwell made its own Friday night.
The Knights zapped DeKalb with two big plays in the first two minutes and were in charge throughout in a 50-0 Northeast 8 Conference win.
Isaiah Brege took the opening kickoff 82 yards down the right sideline for a score. After a penalty wiped out a DeKalb first down and the Barons had to punt, Brege took a lateral from quarterback Eli Riley, then whipped a pass to a wide-open Riley, who sped 72 yards down the left sideline for another touchdown, and Norwell led 14-0 with 10:01 still to play in the first quarter.
Norwell (6-1 overall, 4-1 NE8) led 21-0 at the quarter and 36-0 at halftime, invoking the IHSAA’s mercy rule. The second half was played with a running clock.
Riley had a homecoming game to remember, going 9-of-13 for 181 yards and four touchdowns along with his long TD reception. Luke Graft was on the other end of his aerials most of the time, catching six passes for 149 yards and three scores.
After Nate Williams made a big hit to stop the Knights short on third and 6 to force a punt, the Barons (0-4, 0-3) put together an 11-play drive at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second, but gave up the ball on downs at Norwell’s 32.
Corey Price hit Curtis Martin for 16 yards, converting a fourth-and-four on the last snap of the opening quarter.
There were signs everything was coming up Norwell on this night. Riley’s first scoring pass was deflected by a Baron defender, but Graft was there to grab it in the end zone to complete an 11-yard scoring play.
On the final Norwell touchdown of the first half, the snap for the PAT was juggled, so Riley took off around the left side for an impromptu two-point conversion.
Riley also hit Graft for touchdown passes of 30 and 47 yards, and also found Jace Chaney on a crossing route for a 27-yard scoring play. That was one down after Trestan Kern had sniffed out a keeper by Riley and tackled him for a 3-yard loss.
